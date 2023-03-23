Seymour Fortescue, head of Barclaycard who established a set of standards in banking – obituary

Seymour Fortescue

Seymour Fortescue, who has died aged 80, was chief executive of Barclaycard before becoming a regulator in the financial sector and the drinks industry.

A high-flyer in Barclays Bank in his early career, Fortescue was a natural enthusiast and communicator who led the bank’s marketing department before taking charge of its fast-growing Barclaycard operations. His tenure in that role from 1980 to 1985 coincided with the dawn of a new era of consumerism and travel; the merits of a credit card acceptable in more than three million outlets worldwide were glossily promoted in adverts featuring, among others, the broadcaster Alan Whicker surrounded by poolside beauties.

Fortescue went on to be Barclays’ director for the UK personal sector until 1991, when he moved into the charity sector to work for the Imperial Cancer Research Fund, and from there to be chief executive of the Health Education Authority, a promotional agency of the Department of Health.

Next, in 1999, he took on the task of establishing the Banking Code Standards Board, a self-regulatory body that set new codes of practice for personal and business banking. From 2006 to 2009 he chaired the UK Remittances Taskforce, addressing issues related to access for migrants to banking and payments services.

Fortescue’s varied career path endowed him with an unusual range of contacts in the City, Whitehall, the media and the regulatory arena. In 2009, he became the first person from outside the drinks industry to chair the Portman Group, the body funded by drinks manufacturers which regulates alcohol labelling and promotion in the UK – declaring his belief that “self-regulation based on a tough code of practice” was the best way of addressing “the adverse aspects of our drinking culture”.

Seymour Henry Fortescue was born on May 28 1942, the third son of the 6th Earl Fortescue, a decorated soldier who fought in both world wars. Seymour was the only child of the earl’s second marriage to Sybil, daughter of the 3rd Viscount Hardinge of Lahore, who counted two governor-generals of India among her antecedents.

Seated at Ebrington in Gloucestershire and Castle Hill in Devon, the Fortescues were 18th-century courtiers and MPs whose earldom was created for Hugh, 3rd Baron Fortescue, son-in-law of the Whig prime minister George Grenville.

Seymour was educated at Eton and Trinity College, Cambridge, and was one of the first intake of the London Graduate School of Business Studies, later London Business School. He joined Barclays Bank in 1964 on a “special list” of well-connected young men who were fast-tracked for promotion: having served as an assistant to the bank’s chairman, Fortescue bypassed branch management to become a local director in Birmingham and Luton before finding his niche on the marketing side.

Fortescue in 1999, when he established the Banking Code Standards Board

His last jobs were as chairman of the Short-term Lending Compliance Board, set up to raise standards in the mushrooming “payday lending” sector, and as a consultant to the World Bank – for which he travelled extensively, again addressing issues relating to migrant remittances.

He was a governor of Oundle School, a member of the council of London University, chairman of BookPower (a charity dedicated to providing textbooks for tertiary students in poorer countries), treasurer of the leprosy charity Lepra, and a past master of the Grocers Company.

Seymour Fortescue loved tennis, adventurous long-distance walks, and gardening at his homes in Herefordshire and Provence. He married first, in 1966, Julia, daughter of Sir John Pilcher, who was British ambassador to Austria and Japan. The marriage was dissolved in 1990 and he married secondly, in that year, Jennifer Simon, who survives him with their daughter and his son and daughter from his first marriage.

Seymour Fortescue, born May 28 1942, died March 14 2023