'Sexy Beast's Kariselle Snow Is A Reality Dating Show Veteran

Photo credit: kariselle Instagram

If you've already binged all of Netflix's new reality dating show, Sexy Beasts, then you definitely know who Kariselle "Kari" Snow is. She might look a little different, though, since you're used to seeing her in panda form.

Viewers got to know Kariselle the panda in episode three of the show. ICYMI, she sat down with a tin man, an alien, and a bull before picking the alien (Tyler) as her dream man. But if Kariselle seemed familiar to you, it's because this isn't her first reality dating rodeo.

Here's the full scoop on Kariselle, including her job, her bad luck with love, and more:

She's a pageant queen from East Hanover, New Jersey.

Kariselle is 25 and hails from East Hanover, New Jersey. She was crowned Miss New Jersey 2020 at the Miss USA pageant, and you can catch a glimpse of her in full pageant wear on her Instagram.

When she's not strutting her stuff down a pageant runway, Kariselle models. She recently landed her first magazine cover for Infecta. She's also a huge fan of cosplay and loves posting all about her favorite looks, like this one:

She's a singer, too.

Kariselle also makes her own music. From singles to covers, she posts it all on her Instagram and YouTube. "So excited for this new journey and for you to all finally see what I got," she captioned an old post. "I am a singer. Period."

One video of her Post Malone and Fleetwood Mac mash-up has over two million views.



Kariselle appeared on MTV's Are You The One?

If Kariselle looks familiar, it's because you may have seen her on season 8 of MTV's dating show, Are You The One? (she went by "Kari" then). Season 8 was a little different, since all of the contestants were "sexually fluid." Kariselle first matched with another girl, Kylie, but they ultimately didn't make it as a couple.

Kari is openly bisexual and is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. "That doesn’t mean I’m just advocating for the gays," she wrote in an old Instagram caption. "I also stand by those whom are transgender, questioning/queer, intersex, asexual, and any person linked to the plus sign. I want the best for ALL of us. 🏳️🌈."

She hasn't been lucky in love in the past.

Kariselle's dating history came up during her Are You The One? season, but not as much in her Sexy Beasts episode. On her YouTube channel, she's open about her experience as a domestic abuse survivor. "It really messed me up, but I’m not the same person I was beforehand," she said in a 2019 video.



On Sexy Beasts, she and Tyler really seemed to get along. But neither has made their relationship Instagram official yet, so if they're still dating, they're keeping it on the down low.

Maybe this panda will reconnect with her alien sometime soon?

