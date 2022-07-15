Sexual Wellness Market to Portray USD 17.14 Billion, with Growing CAGR of 6.57% During Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 | Analyzed by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Recent Developments

Data Bridge Market Research
·9 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The rising number of women making purchases will open up a number of doors that will fuel the expansion of the market for sexual wellness during the forecast period

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled Global Sexual Wellness Market which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. This global Sexual wellness market report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, preferences for a particular product, and market demand and supply scenarios. The sexual wellness report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors that are valuable for businesses. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sexual wellness market which was USD 10.3 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 17.14 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sexual-wellness-market

Market Overview:-

Sexual wellness refers to physical, emotional, and mental well. It is about feeling good about one's sexuality and having a positive, respectful perspective on sex and sexuality. A person's ability to have satisfying and safe sexual experiences is just one aspect of sexual wellness. Other aspects include knowing one's own body and what feels good for oneself, communicating openly with partners about desires and needs, setting boundaries regarding sexual activity, respecting others' rights regarding their own sexuality.

Sexual wellness is about well-being rather than just the absence of sickness, which is a crucial conceptual component. Sexual wellbeing refers to an individual's achievement of physical, mental, and sexual prosperity.  With the development of HIV and AIDS and the rising prevalence of STIs, sexual wellness is becoming increasingly important on a global scale. Sexual health is intimately linked to reproductive health. Additionally, there is a growing need for sexual wellness due to challenges with sexuality, public health concerns about sexual dysfunction, and the implications for health and wellbeing.

Sexual Wellness Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing demand of condoms

One of the best methods for preventing STDs is the use of condoms. Therefore, the distribution of condoms to people in other countries is a global effort including governments, NGOs, and foundations. They are also inexpensive birth control options. This, together with advancements in condom design, have increased demand for condoms around the world. In terms of volume, the male condom market made up over 99 percent of the market share for sexual wellness in 2019.

  • Rising consumer awareness of sexual wellness products

The factors anticipated to propel the growth of the sexual wellness market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 include rising STD and AIDS incidence rates, rising demand for sexual products from developing economies, and rising acceptance among mainstream consumers. On the other hand, the rising number of women making purchases will open up a number of doors that will fuel the expansion of the market for sexual wellness during the forecast period.

  • Use of sexual protection measures

Ongoing development of a new sexual culture free from the shame associated with the idea of sex, sexual fantasies are being explored, attitudes are changing, and a link is being made between sexual wellbeing and way of life. With the advent of STDs and STIs, the use of contraception becomes more prevalent, preventing the spread of infections and possibly reducing birth rates. The demand for affordable and reversible contraceptives like condoms is driving the global market as governments throughout the world fight against harmful sex behaviours.

Some of the major players operating in the sexual wellness market are:

  • LifeStyles (India)

  • Bijoux Indiscrets (Spain)

  • BioFilm Inc (U.S.)

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

  • FUJI LATEX CO.,LTD. (Japan)

  • HLL Lifecare Limited (India)

  • Intimate Organic (Sweden)

  • Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.)

  • Doc Johnson Enterprises (U.S.)

  • Karex Berhad (Malaysia)

  • TENGA Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Hot Octopuss (U.S.)

  • California Exotic Novelties LLC (U.S.)

  • By Adam & Eve Stores (U.S.)

Access 350 Pages PDF Report, Visit At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-sexual-wellness-market

Opportunities

Increasing rates of HIV infection and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are projected to spur market expansion. Additionally, efforts made by the government and NGO's to encourage the use of contraceptives are anticipated to significantly increase the market for sexual wellness. Over the forecast period, the main drivers for sexual health goods in the Americas are projected to continue to be the rising awareness of STDs and the rising sexual activity among teenagers in North America.

Recent Development

Nov. 2020: Karex Bhd declared it was acquiring the final 30% of Global Protection Corp. (GP). By using GP products, the acquisition allowed Karex to completely profit from the production and distribution of GP products, which increased the group's market share at the top of the international sexual wellness industry.

Excite Group PTY, an Australian online retailer of lingerie and adult-oriented goods, was purchased by Adam & Eve in February 2019. The purchase aided Adam & Eve in broadening its geographic reach.

Global Sexual Wellness Market Scope

The sexual wellness market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

  • Antifungal agents

  • Sex toys

  • Erotic lingerie

  • Condoms and female contraceptives

  • Sexual body wash

  • Personal lubricants

  • Performance enhancers

  • Pregnancy testing products

  • Other sexual wellness products

Distribution Channel

  • Retail Outlets

  • Online Stores

Application

  • Woman

  • Man

Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sexual-wellness-market

Sexual Wellness Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The sexual wellness market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, distribution channel, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the sexual wellness market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominated the global sexual wellness market due to the rising number of sexual wellness events and programs being held in this region is anticipated to bode well for the growth of this industry.

Asia-Pacific dominates the sexual wellness market due to the huge demand for premium sex toys and condoms and water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Sexual wellness Market [Global – Broken down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size)

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

Key Pointers Covered in the Skin Microbiome Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

  • Market Size

  • Market New Sales Volumes

  • Market Replacement Sales Volumes

  • Market By Brands

  • Market Procedure Volumes

  • Market Product Price Analysis

  • Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

  • Market Shares in Different Regions

  • Recent Developments for Market Competitors

  • Market Upcoming Applications

  • Market Innovators Study

Get TOC details of this Report: - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sexual-wellness-market

Browse Other Reports: -

Wellness Supplements Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wellness-supplements-market

Nutritional Food Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-food-market

Nutritional Beverages Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-beverages-market

Nutritional Bar Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-bar-market

Sports Nutrition Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sports-nutrition-market

Healthcare Biometrics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-biometrics-market

Brain Monitoring Devices Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-brain-monitoring-devices-market

Anesthesia Devices Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anesthesia-devices-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w