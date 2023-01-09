Sexual bondage date turned deadly when victim bit man’s genitals, Florida cops say

A man’s bondage sex date turned deadly when the partner he met online took offense to being bitten on the genitals, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators discovered a motive when they tracked down “the last person who had been in contact with the victim,” according to a news release.

It took four months to arrest the 34-year-old suspect, who has been charged with manslaughter and possession of methamphetamine, officials said.

“On September 5, 2022, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Kissimmee, Florida, regarding a suspicious death,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The deceased victim was wearing bondage gear and appeared to have trauma to his body. ... The Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the death was caused by blunt force trauma and strangulation.”

Detectives identified Bryant Scott Demelo as the last person to see the victim alive, officials said.

Demelo was arrested Jan. 3 in Seminole County, located north of Orlando, and he has since given detectives “detailed information” about how the bondage sex game went bad, officials said.

Bondage is a type of “sex play that involves consensually tying or restraining a partner in a sex position to give or receive sexual pleasure,” according to Medical News Today.

“Demelo told detectives he and the victim met on an online chat group for sexual encounters, and the two arranged to meet in person,” officials said.

“According to Mr. Demelo, during oral sex, the victim bit down on his penis, which caused Mr. Demelo to beat the victim. The victim suffered severe injuries and was knocked unconscious.”

Demelo then left “without calling 911 or rendering aid,” officials said.

He is being held by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for extradition to Osceola County, jail records shows.

“At the time of arrest, he was in possession of methamphetamine,” the sheriff’s office said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

