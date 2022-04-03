Sexual assault reported on N.C. State campus during Dreamville Festival

A sexual assault was reported on N.C. State University’s campus next to the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday night.

N.C. State sent out a crime warning at 8:50 p.m. Saturday that university police had received a report of a sexual assault “occurring on the property of the Cherry Building on the Dix Campus of N.C. State.”

“A female survivor, unaffiliated with NC State University, reported that she was sexually assaulted by a male subject she met while attending the Dreamville Music Festival being held at the Dix Park,” police said.

Dreamville is a two-day music festival expected to draw 40,000 to the large city park outside downtown and adjacent to part of N.C. State’s campus. Public parking for the festival is located on the campus.

Police don’t have enough information to confirm if the assailant was affiliated with N.C. State, according to the report. The suspect was last seen “running back towards the direction of the music festival inside of Dix Park,” police said. The suspect is described as being “6’1” tall, weighing 140 lbs, slender build, having close/cropped hair, wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, yellow traffic vest with reflective stripes, male, black.” N.C. State listed the report as an “active safety alert” as of Sunday morning.

N.C. State police advise reporting suspicious activities or crimes on campus by calling 911 or 919-515-3000. The Sexual Assault Helpline at N.C. State is 919-515-4444.