Sexsmith mulls Animal control bylaw

Town of Sexsmith

Regular Meeting of Council

January 17, 2021

In Attendance: Mayor Kate Potter,

councillors Dennis Stredulinsky, Ken Hildebrand,

Daycie Bohning, Jonathan Siggelkow,

Clint Froehlick. Absent Coun. Bruce Black.

Animal control bylaw: The Town of Sexsmith is currently reviewing particulars of its Animal Control Bylaw. This Monday, town council received a letter from resident Adeena Badger, who suggested an amendment that would allow for dogs to be tied outside of businesses while owners shop.

Badger also suggested an area for dogs be created downtown so owners don’t have to rely on on railings or lampposts to tie up their canine. She said it’s not safe for dogs, and not optimal for people who may need the railings.

“Our family goes on walks generally once a day, and we like to be able to take our dogs

with us more,” wrote Badger, adding that stopping at a local store along the way is a nice way to support a local business.

“I know for just our family, there have definitely been times that we’ve opted out of taking our two dogs with us because there’s nowhere to tie them up at all or in a safe place,” she wrote.

The town's bylaw currently states an animal cannot be left unattended or tied to any object when off of the property of the owner.

Coun. Siggelkow said he would be opposed to allowing people to tie dogs on the sidewalk outside of businesses.

He said it wouldn’t be fair to residents who fear dogs and want to access a business or post office.

Mayor Potter said she believes that changing the bylaw to allow people to tie up their dogs and get their mail or a quick stop at the store will promote more walking in the community.

“To me, it makes sense to have a spot on main street or your businesses for people to tie up (their dogs),” said Potter.

She also suggested a time limit on how long an animal could be left tied off and unaccompanied in a designated area.

“I would propose that it not be on main street on the sidewalk where there's no way you're going to have those dogs tied short enough; it would be cruel,” said Siggelkow. “But people (could then) walk by without that dog coming over and sniffing them or licking them or biting them or whatever.”

He suggested that if the council moves forward with allowing dogs to be unaccompanied and tied up, it should be limited to across the street from businesses and not blocking the sidewalk.

A majority of council was in favour of allowing dogs to be tied up outside of businesses.

On a related note, some changes were made to the urban hens' application to make it a more streamlined application process as well as set down coop standards to better reflect the land use bylaw.

Previously, the bylaw stated that the coop must be located approximately one metre from the side yard property line; Monday night, council suggested it be changed to 1.5 metres from the side and one metre from the rear of the yard.

It was also suggested service dogs will require a license in the town; but the license fee would be waived.

Council decided to have administration bring back the animal control bylaw with the suggested amendments for a future decision.

Library letter of support: The Town of Sexsmith Library Board asked council for a letter of support for renovations to the library.

The renovations would see upgrades to the floor and ceiling at the front entranceway, along with new doors. Additionally, the circulation area would get a new design to become more efficient while also adding a self-checkout machine.

“A redesign of the front circulation desk will incorporate a self-checkout without adding to congestion currently experienced,” said Sheryle Pelletier, library director, in her letter to council.

The library board is applying for a $10,000 through the Community Facilities Enhancement Grant.

“If successful, this will bring down the cost to both the Library Board and the Town of Sexsmith,” said Pelletier.

She explained that the letter was crucial to the approval of the grant because the town is owner of the building.

Council approved writing a letter in support of the library’s grant application.

Long service awards policy reconsideration: On Dec. 6 council defeated a motion that would include volunteer firefighters in the long service awards policy.

A motion was then made to receive more information on volunteer firefighter long service awards.

Coun. Stredulinsky made a notice of motion on Jan. 4 that council bring the item back to council for further discussion.

The current policy does not include volunteer firefighters but only town staff.

Stredulinsky says in the notice of motion he believes adding the volunteer firefighters to the policy may help with firefighter retention.

Retention rates are difficult for the Sexsmith Fire Department (SFD) due to the transient nature of the area, and peoples working schedules make it difficult for daytime responses, according to Town & Country News in November.

Currently, the SFD uses a paid response volunteer service and a contracted half-time position of district chief from the county.

In November, the town also decided to add a full-time firefighter position to increase response times.

Council decided to accept the notice of motion from Coun. Stredulinsky for reconsideration of resolution.

Mayor Potter explained that the intent was never not to include volunteer firefighters in the long service awards policy, only that council wanted more information on the topic.

Clean Energy Improvement Program: Sexsmith resident Kate Porterfield wrote to council requesting they consider the Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP) from the Alberta Municipalities Services Corporation.

“The CEIP helps people make energy-efficient upgrades to their properties without having to put money down,” wrote Porterfield.

The financing of the energy-efficient upgrades is then covered through the CEIP and paid by adding the cost to the property’s tax bill.

This attaches financing to the property and not the individual so that if the property is sold, the new owner incurs the cost but still benefits from the advantages of the upgrades, explains the CEIP website.

If a municipality wishes to participate in the program, it has to pass a bylaw and then work with Energy Efficiency Alberta to develop and deliver the program to residents.

Mayor Potter noted that other larger municipalities, such as the City of Grande Prairie, the City of Edmonton, and the City of Lethbridge, have all passed the bylaw for CEIP but do not have the program in place yet.

“To me, that indicates that there's a significant investment in time,” said Potter.

She noted that the process took up to two years for other municipalities to enact.

“I have never seen a program of so much red tape; it's ridiculous,” said Siggelkow.

“Do we have the residents who actually benefit from this,” asked Potter.

She noted that even the resident who brought the idea to council wouldn’t benefit from the program due to the amount of time it would take before residents were eligible.

Council accepted the letter for information.

Mayor Potter said council plans to look at the program again within the next two years.

“Once more municipalities have actually brought it into play right now, it looks like a lot of administration, and we don't necessarily see the benefits for our community.”

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News