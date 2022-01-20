Sexsmith mulls Animal control bylaw

·6 min read

Town of Sexsmith

Regular Meeting of Council

January 17, 2021

In Attendance: Mayor Kate Potter,

councillors Dennis Stredulinsky, Ken Hildebrand,

Daycie Bohning, Jonathan Siggelkow,

Clint Froehlick. Absent Coun. Bruce Black.

Animal control bylaw: The Town of Sexsmith is currently reviewing particulars of its Animal Control Bylaw. This Monday, town council received a letter from resident Adeena Badger, who suggested an amendment that would allow for dogs to be tied outside of businesses while owners shop.

Badger also suggested an area for dogs be created downtown so owners don’t have to rely on on railings or lampposts to tie up their canine. She said it’s not safe for dogs, and not optimal for people who may need the railings.

“Our family goes on walks generally once a day, and we like to be able to take our dogs

with us more,” wrote Badger, adding that stopping at a local store along the way is a nice way to support a local business.

“I know for just our family, there have definitely been times that we’ve opted out of taking our two dogs with us because there’s nowhere to tie them up at all or in a safe place,” she wrote.

The town's bylaw currently states an animal cannot be left unattended or tied to any object when off of the property of the owner.

Coun. Siggelkow said he would be opposed to allowing people to tie dogs on the sidewalk outside of businesses.

He said it wouldn’t be fair to residents who fear dogs and want to access a business or post office.

Mayor Potter said she believes that changing the bylaw to allow people to tie up their dogs and get their mail or a quick stop at the store will promote more walking in the community.

“To me, it makes sense to have a spot on main street or your businesses for people to tie up (their dogs),” said Potter.

She also suggested a time limit on how long an animal could be left tied off and unaccompanied in a designated area.

“I would propose that it not be on main street on the sidewalk where there's no way you're going to have those dogs tied short enough; it would be cruel,” said Siggelkow. “But people (could then) walk by without that dog coming over and sniffing them or licking them or biting them or whatever.”

He suggested that if the council moves forward with allowing dogs to be unaccompanied and tied up, it should be limited to across the street from businesses and not blocking the sidewalk.

A majority of council was in favour of allowing dogs to be tied up outside of businesses.

On a related note, some changes were made to the urban hens' application to make it a more streamlined application process as well as set down coop standards to better reflect the land use bylaw.

Previously, the bylaw stated that the coop must be located approximately one metre from the side yard property line; Monday night, council suggested it be changed to 1.5 metres from the side and one metre from the rear of the yard.

It was also suggested service dogs will require a license in the town; but the license fee would be waived.

Council decided to have administration bring back the animal control bylaw with the suggested amendments for a future decision.

Library letter of support: The Town of Sexsmith Library Board asked council for a letter of support for renovations to the library.

The renovations would see upgrades to the floor and ceiling at the front entranceway, along with new doors. Additionally, the circulation area would get a new design to become more efficient while also adding a self-checkout machine.

“A redesign of the front circulation desk will incorporate a self-checkout without adding to congestion currently experienced,” said Sheryle Pelletier, library director, in her letter to council.

The library board is applying for a $10,000 through the Community Facilities Enhancement Grant.

“If successful, this will bring down the cost to both the Library Board and the Town of Sexsmith,” said Pelletier.

She explained that the letter was crucial to the approval of the grant because the town is owner of the building.

Council approved writing a letter in support of the library’s grant application.

Long service awards policy reconsideration: On Dec. 6 council defeated a motion that would include volunteer firefighters in the long service awards policy.

A motion was then made to receive more information on volunteer firefighter long service awards.

Coun. Stredulinsky made a notice of motion on Jan. 4 that council bring the item back to council for further discussion.

The current policy does not include volunteer firefighters but only town staff.

Stredulinsky says in the notice of motion he believes adding the volunteer firefighters to the policy may help with firefighter retention.

Retention rates are difficult for the Sexsmith Fire Department (SFD) due to the transient nature of the area, and peoples working schedules make it difficult for daytime responses, according to Town & Country News in November.

Currently, the SFD uses a paid response volunteer service and a contracted half-time position of district chief from the county.

In November, the town also decided to add a full-time firefighter position to increase response times.

Council decided to accept the notice of motion from Coun. Stredulinsky for reconsideration of resolution.

Mayor Potter explained that the intent was never not to include volunteer firefighters in the long service awards policy, only that council wanted more information on the topic.

Clean Energy Improvement Program: Sexsmith resident Kate Porterfield wrote to council requesting they consider the Clean Energy Improvement Program (CEIP) from the Alberta Municipalities Services Corporation.

“The CEIP helps people make energy-efficient upgrades to their properties without having to put money down,” wrote Porterfield.

The financing of the energy-efficient upgrades is then covered through the CEIP and paid by adding the cost to the property’s tax bill.

This attaches financing to the property and not the individual so that if the property is sold, the new owner incurs the cost but still benefits from the advantages of the upgrades, explains the CEIP website.

If a municipality wishes to participate in the program, it has to pass a bylaw and then work with Energy Efficiency Alberta to develop and deliver the program to residents.

Mayor Potter noted that other larger municipalities, such as the City of Grande Prairie, the City of Edmonton, and the City of Lethbridge, have all passed the bylaw for CEIP but do not have the program in place yet.

“To me, that indicates that there's a significant investment in time,” said Potter.

She noted that the process took up to two years for other municipalities to enact.

“I have never seen a program of so much red tape; it's ridiculous,” said Siggelkow.

“Do we have the residents who actually benefit from this,” asked Potter.

She noted that even the resident who brought the idea to council wouldn’t benefit from the program due to the amount of time it would take before residents were eligible.

Council accepted the letter for information.

Mayor Potter said council plans to look at the program again within the next two years.

“Once more municipalities have actually brought it into play right now, it looks like a lot of administration, and we don't necessarily see the benefits for our community.”

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz had the other Carolina goals and Andrei Svechnikov posted two assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Bo Horvat scor

  • No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was on his way home, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open — including three in a row — and was scheduled to play in the main stadium to conclude Day 1 of the tournament. But the No. 1-ranked player in men's tennis had to be deported from Australia after three Federal Court

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • 5 Interesting facts about Chelsea

    Are you a fan of Chelsea? Here are some interesting facts about the club.