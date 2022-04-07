Sexsmith Chamber of Commerce beginning to ramp up events

The Sexsmith and District Chamber of Commerce (SCOC) held a face-to-face mixer/AGM last week, the first in two years due to the pandemic.

“We have four mixers planned, so that'll give people an opportunity to do some networking with other local business owners,” said Jennifer Ireson, SCOC president.

She said that the mixer saw a mix of new and familiar faces but allowed new businesses in the area the opportunity to speak to chamber members.

She said the chamber is also planning four educational sessions that could offer insights to businesses on things like team building, marketing, finances and tax preparation.

“What we're trying to do is in the months when we're not having a mixer, we're going to offer a learning opportunity of some sort.”

The SCOC usually has about 50 members, said Ireson; renewal packages have just gone out to members for 2022/2023.

She noted that the chamber didn’t charge member fees in 2021 because of the struggles businesses felt in 2020.

The SCOC membership fee is $50 for businesses with three or less employees (or non-profits) and $100 for larger companies.

“We also have highway signage just at the south entrance to Sexsmith; there's two large highway signs, and our members have the ability to advertise on both sides if they would like," said Ireson.

She noted that the SCOC is seeing more growth in its following on its social media, with its number of followers nearly doubling in the past year.

Ireson believes it is because people want to be kept up to date on what is happening with local businesses.

She noted that many of its members are also members of the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, but noted each organization offers different opportunities.

She said before COVID the GPDCC events would see around 200 people while the SCOC events see about 20 to 50 people, which makes it easier to have a conversation with local businesses.

The SCOC has no paid positions in its organization.

“We're a volunteer board that just tries to do what we can for our members.”

“Its membership fees and the highway signage, and that's been where all of our money has come from in the past few years.”

Ireson said that the town also supports SCOC; Sexsmith CAO Rachel Wueschner represents the town on the board and is a member of the Economic Development Committee.

“We're excited to be able to see people in person. We're excited to see some of the restrictions lifted so that we can move forward on some of the plans that we had tried to put in place two years ago,” said Ireson.

“We are going to try and expand our numbers a little bit this year and provide a bit more support to businesses in the Clairmont area.”

She noted that SCOC is also reaching out to other local rural chambers to see what they are doing to support members and how they can all work together.

The Beaverlodge and District Chamber of Commerce (BDCOC) was unable to comply with a Town & Country News interview request as of press time.

The organization was granted its ask of $5,000 from the Town of Beaverlodge recently.

The chamber had submitted a request in February to the town asking for $5,000 to help with operations.

“Over the past two years, many businesses, associations and individuals dealt with many challenges faced due to COVID-19,” said Shone Snatic, BDCOC executive director in a letter to council. “During these difficult times we waived our fees in 2021 to our member and refrained from pursuing town grants.”

Early last week, Beaverlodge council approved the capital and operating budget, which allotted $5,000 to the chamber under the Beaverlodge fair expenditures, said Tina Letendre, Beaverlodge deputy CAO.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News

