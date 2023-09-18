‘Sexist’ Portuguese president told to apologise for comments on woman’s cleavage

'You could catch the flu,' Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa says on the walkabout

Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been asked to apologise for making a “sexist” comment about a woman’s cleavage.

The 74-year-old was on a walkabout in Toronto during an official visit to Canada on Friday when he was greeted by a mother and daughter of Portuguese origin.

“The daughter is more beautiful than the mother,” Mr Rebelo de Sousa said.

“But the daughter might catch the flu, yet. Have you seen her cleavage?” he added, before walking away with a smirk on his face.

The comments have been met with widespread criticism by politicians from parties other than the president’s centre-right PSD.

“He should apologise. Sexism is killing us. It’s not a joke,” said Isabel Moreira, a Socialist Party MP.

“This is 2023. You can’t just walk up to a woman you don’t know and make a ‘joke’ about her weight or about her cleavage,” Ms Moreira went on.

She was referring to another intended witticism by Mr Rebelo de Sousa, who last week offered a corpulent woman a chair to sit on during a photo opportunity before remarking: “Can the chair take it?”

However, Mr Rebelo de Sousa batted away the criticism when confronted by reporters.

“It wasn’t a sexist comment. I didn’t think of it like that and neither did the young woman or the old ladies. It wasn’t sexist at all,” the president told reporters.

President Rebelo de Sousa arrives for the meeting with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau - Carlos Osorio/Reuters

But some observers said Mr Rebelo de Sousa’s gaffe echoed the recent scandal in Spain that eventually saw Luis Rubiales, the former football association chief, resign three weeks after forcibly kissing a member of the Spanish women’s team on the World Cup winners’ podium.

A criminal investigation into a possible sexual assault by Mr Rubiales has been launched by a Spanish court.

“We recently had the Rubiales case in Spain and the international community mobilised,” said Inês de Sousa Real, spokeswoman for the PAN animal rights party in Portugal’s parliament, although she admitted the two situations were different.

“But we cannot forget that we live in a world where there is an extreme amount of domestic violence and harassment, and where often words uttered without malice can be seen to legitimise behaviours that have other intentions.”

When asked for his opinion on Mr Rubiales kissing footballer Jenni Hermoso, Mr Rebelo de Sousa said in late August that it was “a minor issue” compared with the war in Ukraine.

