Is this the sexiest Zara collection yet?

Lisa Armstrong
·4 min read
Kate Moss in the campaign for former French Vogue editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt's collection for Zara - David Sims/Zara
Kate Moss in the campaign for former French Vogue editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt's collection for Zara - David Sims/Zara

A new collection launches in Zara on Thursday and although the ubiquity of any successful Zara style can be a deterrent to buying into it, this one has definitely piqued the Telegraph fashion team’s interest.

It’s masterminded by Emmanuelle Alt, who until a recent shake-up at Conde Nast saw a battalion of grands fromages on magazines such as Vogue and GQ leave, was editor in chief at French Vogue.

If you’re already thinking we’ve seen enough “celebrity” high street launches to last us a lifetime, I’m not arguing. But this one looks different – it’s a portal into Alt’s own wardrobe. And that’s quite a view. The 55-year-old, willowy Alt, with her no make-up make-up, sweep of dark, un-swooshy hair (looking as though she’s just stepped out of a hair salon is anathema to her) is the quintessence of modern, gamine elegance, famous for her consistent, underplayed style of slim trousers, blazers and cropped Chanel-esque jackets and kitten heels. Along with her erstwhile boss Carine Roitfeld, it’s Alt, and her posse of editors on French Vogue who have done more to promulgate the idea of modern French chic – unfussy, slightly hard edged, cool – around the world.

Emmanuelle Alt - Getty Images
Emmanuelle Alt - Getty Images

Her Zara collection is divided into two drops – Into the Night and Into the Classic, combining 25 looks in total, with eight shoe styles (think ’80s Maud Frisson mules with beading, crystals and tapered heels that are high but not ridiculously so) and a pair of tall boots.

At night Alt is famous for often going straight to a swanky event in her day time outfit, although sometimes she switches boucle and tweeds for beading and lame. Same story in this collection. Scattered throughout are some punkish metal studs to toughen things up just enough. Twee is not in Alt’s vocab and it’s not in this collection either.

Kate Moss Emanuelle Alt for Zara - David Sims/Zara
Kate Moss Emanuelle Alt for Zara - David Sims/Zara

Note I write that this collection looks different. Zara functions in mysterious ways and there were no available samples to look at as I write (15 hours ahead of lift-off). I can’t vouch for the fabrics or how the garments look on – and when clothes are this minimal, it’s all about the cut and fabric.

So for the first time in a while, I’ll be in a Zara today to check them out because the gist of the collection is a fine one – chic, timeless simplicity as its most pared back and assured. This is the best wardrobe template I’ve seen in a chain store for ages.

Kate Moss Emanuelle Alt for Zara - David Sims/Zara
Kate Moss Emanuelle Alt for Zara - David Sims/Zara

White tuxedo jacket? Tick. This one has a curved shawl collar rather than noticed lapels. Definitely worth trying on. A cream jacket is one of the most glamorous items in the minimalist’s wardrobe – but can feel too high maintenance. I’d feel less intimidated about spot cleaning a less expensive one than I would a designer one which I suspect would spend most of its life at the dry cleaners.

Straight leg trousers? There are several options. Unless the mesh trim is particularly securely bonded on, I’d skip that pair and go for the plain ones. I’ve bought some excellent trousers in Zara in the past so there’s a good chance these are well cut.

Studded black, cross body drawstring bag? This is classic Alt and although she, like Roitfeld, often goes bagless, she wasn’t going to omit one from her Zara debut – good for day or night, practical and surprisingly roomy.

Kate Moss Emanuelle Alt for Zara - David Sims/Zara
Kate Moss Emanuelle Alt for Zara - David Sims/Zara

Long ivory dress? Obviously. While Alt wears a lot of black, she knows, as we age, the little cream or white dress is more flattering and can pack just as much attitude, especially when it has a deep V and a rope belt. This one’s in silk and one of the potential stand-outs.

Bustiers and one-shouldered lame dress? Present and correct. This is how the Parisienne does evening glamour – with insouciantly sexy pieces she can bolt onto her daytime outfit. Tres Saint Laurent.

There are shades of Kate Moss style here but there has long been a crossover between modern Parisian style and Moss style. Each party has clearly studied the other’s M.O. over the decades. Moss is more eclectic – her Topshop collections featured floral frocks alongside the rock chick pieces. Alt is more low key and purist. But they’re mutual fans and Moss was the obvious choice to model this collection. At 55 and 47 respectively, they’re a breath of fresh air for Zara – proof that style has nothing to do with age.

