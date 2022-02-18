Is This the Sexiest Bar in New York City?

Photo credit: Liz Clayman

If you’re always looking for the next It spot for fine dining and great music in New York, look no further: The Nines, a new downtown supper club inspired by some of Europe’s grandest watering hole (think Bar Hemingway at the Ritz Paris and Dukes Bar in London), is now taking reservations...if you can get one, that is. In addition to classic cocktails and French cuisine, this NoHo piano bar is also serving bold red interiors, glittering chandeliers, and cozy banquettes. Did we mention the wall-to-wall leopard print carpet?

Photo credit: Liz Clayman

For Jon Neidich, the owner and chief executive of Golden Age Hospitality (the group behind hotspots like the Wythe Hotel, the Happiest Hour, and more), the concept grew out of a desire to capture an “old New York,” as soon as you part those red velvet curtains. “We definitely wanted to create somewhere that had sort of an uptown-slash-European feeling of elegance while still being chic, sexy, and downtown,” he explains.

Neidich tapped interior design firm Springs Collective to help bring his vision for the Nines—located right above its sister lounge Acme–to life. Red was a particular starting point; Neidich recalls looking to iconic scarlet spaces such as the Russian Tea Room uptown and Diana Vreeland’s “garden in hell” living room. They also brought evocative antiques to the space, from a Ward Bennett sofa to a variety of Italian Murano glass chandeliers that hang throughout the whole dining area.

A House of Hackney leopard carpet was selected to differentiate the space from classic red rooms. “To pull that off in a way that felt elegant and chic—I think that’s where the challenge was,” Neidich says. “But it ended up being the perfect match.”

Photo credit: Liz Clayman

The piano bar and supper club’s concept was born in the spring of 2021 and opened last month. Guests are now able to dine in and enjoy great live music, from jazz to the classics, by the Nines’ resident artists. And the timing couldn’t be better, according to Neidich. “People coming out of the pandemic are craving experiences in a way that I think makes them ready for a concept like this,” he reflects. “You could go out and have dinner at a sidewalk structure, but you couldn’t find the romance and that transportive quality that only happens when you’re in a room.”



