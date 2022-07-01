All Of The Sex Scandals Involving Conservative MPs So Far This Year

Alexandra Rogers
·4 min read
(Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)
(Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

(Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Last night, the government was rocked by yet another sex scandal involving one of its MPs — this time, deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Pincher resigned from his senior role enforcing party discipline after admitting he “embarrassed myself and others” when he “drank far too much” at the Carlton Club on Wednesday night.

The Tamworth MP is now facing calls to lose the whip entirely after the Sun reported that he had allegedly groped two men.

It is just the latest case in a long line of controversies to rock the government so far this year.

Imran Ahmad Khan

Imran Ahmad Khan was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images)
Imran Ahmad Khan was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images)

Imran Ahmad Khan was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images)

In April, Imran Ahman Khan, who was elected the Tory MP elected for Wakefield in 2019, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

He resigned his seat and the following month was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court heard how he forced the then teenager to drink gin and tonic and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire following a party.

The victim, now 29, said he was left feeling “scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised” by the incident.

He alerted the Conservative Party press office days before Khan was elected, but said he wasn’t “taken very seriously”.

His resignation resulted in last week’s Wakefield by-election, which Labour won with a majority of 4,925 votes.

David Warburton

David Warburton is under investigation by parliament's sleaze watchdog and the parliamentary commissioner for standards. (Photo: UK Parliament via PA Media)
David Warburton is under investigation by parliament's sleaze watchdog and the parliamentary commissioner for standards. (Photo: UK Parliament via PA Media)

David Warburton is under investigation by parliament's sleaze watchdog and the parliamentary commissioner for standards. (Photo: UK Parliament via PA Media)

The Somerton and Frome MP, who was elected in 2015, was suspended from the Tory Party in April over three allegations of sexual harassment which are being investigated by parliament’s sleaze watchdog.

He is also being investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over separate allegations surrounding possible breaches of Commons lobbying rules and the register of interests.

The Sunday Times also reported allegations that Warburton had failed to declare a £100,000 loan from a Russian businessman — something he has denied.

Neil Parish

Neil Parish's resignation resulted in a by-election in Tiverton and Honiton which the Lib Dems won with a near 30 per cent swing. (Photo: Matt Cardy via Getty Images)
Neil Parish's resignation resulted in a by-election in Tiverton and Honiton which the Lib Dems won with a near 30 per cent swing. (Photo: Matt Cardy via Getty Images)

Neil Parish's resignation resulted in a by-election in Tiverton and Honiton which the Lib Dems won with a near 30 per cent swing. (Photo: Matt Cardy via Getty Images)

Neil Parish resigned as the Tory MP for Tiverton and Honiton in May after he admitted watching porn in the Commons chamber.

The farmer later claimed that on the first occasion, he had been trying to look at pictures of tractors before accidentally clicking on an adult website.

Parish lost the whip in the wake of the revelations but initially said he intended to remain as an MP while the allegations against him were investigated. However, he resigned his seat within 24 hours amid mounting political pressure.

Speaking to the BBC at the time, the 65-year-old said: “The situation was, funnily enough it was tractors I was looking at, so I did get into another website with sort of a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done.

“My crime, my most biggest crime, is that on another occasion I went in a second time, and that was deliberate. That was sitting waiting to vote on the side of the chamber.”

His resignation led to a by-election in his Devon seat which the Liberal Democrats won last week with a swing of almost 30 per cent.

Unnamed Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape

A male Tory MP in his 50s, who has not been named, was arrested in May on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences between 2002 and 2009. He was bailed without charge, pending further inquiries.

The MP was also arrested on allegations of abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office, according to Scotland Yard.

The MP had been urged to stay away from parliament but was allowed to take part in a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson last month.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Why Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. went undrafted

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to discuss Ron Harper Jr.'s game, why he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and how he could help the Raptors down the road. Full podcast also looking at Christian Koloko's potential is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • 5 players, $1.1 billion: NBA free agency starts with a bang

    The NBA generated more basketball-related income than ever this past season, the total number coming up just short of $9 billion. Business is good. The first night of free agency underscored how good. Nikola Jokic agreed to the biggest contract in NBA history, Bradley Beal agreed to a deal worth a quarter-billion dollars, and the money just kept flowing. Shortly after midnight Friday in the Eastern time zone, three more players — Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Ja Morant — also agreed to hu