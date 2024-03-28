‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’s Sierra Katow Sets Comedy Dynamics Launch For Debut Comedy Special ‘Funt’

EXCLUSIVE: Sierra Katow (The Sex Lives of College Girls) is partnering with Comedy Dynamics on the release of her debut comedy special, Funt, which will become available on platforms worldwide on April 2nd, rolling out in album form on April 5th.

Best known for her recurring role as Evangeline on the Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, which has been renewed for a third season, Katow uses her special to ponder her dumb career choice, online haters, and why anyone still has kids.

Filmed live from the inaugural Comedy Dynamics Festival, which was held at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood from April 5 – 9, 2023, the special was directed by Matt Kubas. Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Anna Roberts and Katow served as executive producers.

“I am beyond excited to share my first comedy special, Funt!” said Katow. “I hope that it makes people laugh or even lightly chuckle. I am not picky.”

Added Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of Comedy Dynamics, “Sierra is a fantastic comedian and joke writer. It was a blast to produce her special, and we can’t wait for everyone to watch!”

A Los Angeles-based stand-up comic, writer, and actor, Katow was previously seen starring in Netflix’s The G Word with Adam Conover and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She voiced characters in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon and has also been seen on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and Last Call with Carson Daly, and Just For Laughs’ Straight Up, Stand Up.

Currently a writer and co-producer for an unannounced Comedy Central series, Katow has previously developed projects for FXX and SK Global. Additionally, she’s written for Netflix’s Exploding Kittens, Max’s Close Enough, Disney+’s Earth to Ned and Eureka, and more. She’s repped by Gersh, manager Michael Griffin, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

