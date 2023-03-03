Sex/Life's Adam Demos shares naked picture from bed to celebrate season 2

Netflix

In what is a serious case of life imitating art, Adam Demos aka Brad Simon from just shared a topless selfie to Instagram to celebrate season 2. Giving the people what they want!

Finally. After months of waiting, season two of the Netflix hit is back in our lives, as Billie Connelly and Brad return to our lives for another set of steamy episodes. This time around, Cooper and Billie are going through divorce, while Brad has hooked up with a model called Gigi (played by Wallis Day), and there's a new hunky man in Billie's life - Majid (played by Darius Homayoun.)

While fans are only just discovering Billie and Brad aka Sarah and Adam are dating in real life, they're also happy to see Adam has a little bit of Brad in his Instagram game, too.

"Happy f*#ckin @sexlife season 2 day! ( well here in the future aka Australia but soon everywhere else) it’s naughty time people," the actor wrote on Instagram. In the picture, he's lying topless in bed with his tongue out, showing 'rock on' signs with his hands.

"Thirst trap," on-screen and real life partner Sarah wrote. Other comments included, "It's naughty time!" and "Oohhh yeaaaaahh 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍" Someone else put, "

Naughty time for sure!🔥🔥🔥" and "I'm watching because you're FINE AF."

Speaking about how the full-frontal nude scenes in season one changed his life, actor Adam told Stellar, "The whole show is pretty out there. You knew what you were getting yourself into, you just have to go with it and have a laugh.

"My family watched it with their eyes closed. My mum's my biggest supporter, she still watches it, but has her hands over her eyes for a majority of the show."



Sex/Life season 2 is now streaming on Netflix

