Netflix users spot major continuity error in Sex/Life’s notorious shower scene

Much has been said about the now-infamous full-frontal nudity scene in Netflix’s Sex/Life, but fans are still managing to find more to discuss.

The series follows a woman, Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), struggling to reconcile her wild New York past with her present life as a mother and wife.

That life is thrown into chaos upon the return of her former flame, Brad Simon (Adam Demos).

While the show features plenty of nudity, one particular scene shocked fans because of its explicit nature. The episode three moment from the first series shows Demos fully nude in a shower as his character is stalked by Billie’s husband, Cooper.

Viewers have now spotted a continuity issue that was highlighted precisely because of the nude scene: Brad is missing his signature bee tattoo, which he got when he and Billie were dating.

“If Brad got a tattoo where was it in the shower scene?” one fan asked.

One joked: “Brad’s shower scene was so distracting even the editors missed the fact they forgot the bee tattoo.”

#SexLife @netflix Brads shower scene was so distracting even the editors missed the fact that they forgot the bee tattoo. — Teagan Mclean (@McleanTeagan) July 1, 2021

Continuity mistake in #sexlife though.. in the nude frontal of Brad...where are the bees? Doesn’t he have the tattoo there? @netflix #sexlifenetflix — Mav (@mav__is) July 3, 2021

Wait anyone else realise how he doesnt have the bee tattoo in that shower scene 😂👀 #sexlifenetflix#sexlife pic.twitter.com/DAKfqtgut7 — Jen (@JenBal4) July 4, 2021

In the next episode, Brad makes a point of showing Billie that he still has the tattoo.

Australian actor Demos, 35, recently confirmed that he does not use a body double for his Sex/Life nude scenes, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I was OK with [the nude scenes] because you read the script and know what you’re getting yourself into from the start, so I don’t think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute.”

He added: “That doesn’t mean you can’t have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have – and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer.”

He said the nude scenes were there “for a reason, because they drive the story and the characters”.

Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser recently told Collider that Demos’s full-frontal scene was “not just for titillation’s sake” but to demonstrate just how “obsessed” Billie’s husband, Cooper, has become with her past life.

Meanwhile, Shahi told Refinery29 that she had to have “so much sex on this show”.

“We have a sex montage where I had almost a different actor each day,” she said. “Sometimes there were multiple actors a day whom I had to fake sex with.”

