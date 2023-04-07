‘Sex/Life’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

“Sex/Life” has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons, Variety has learned.

The second season of the drama series debuted on the streamer on March 2, while Season 1 debuted in June 2021.

The series was inspired by the book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by B.B. Easton and hailed from creator Stacy Rukeyser. Sarah Shahi starred as Billie Connelly who, exhausted from taking care of her two kids and feeling nostalgic for the free-spirited life she lived in New York with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette) before marrying loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel), starts journaling and fantasizing about her exploits with an ex (Adam Demos).

The cast for the series also included Cleo Anthony, Darius Homayoun, Craig Bierko, Wallis Day, Jonathan Sadowski, Joyce Rivera, and Li Jun Li.

The series was executive produced by Jordan Hawley and Academy Award-winning producer J. Miles Dale, along with Rukeyser. Rukeyser also served as showrunner.

In a recent podcast interview, Shahi expressed that felt things were “challenging” in filming the second season of the show in a way they hadn’t been in the first season.

“I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show,” she said. “It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that. I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge.”

