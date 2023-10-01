Sex Education writer talks potential spin-offs

Netflix

Sex Education spoilers follow.

Sex Education writer and creator Laurie Nunn has opened up about possible spin-offs for the Netflix show now that the popular series has ended.

Season four of Sex Education recently dropped on Netflix and, with that, came the end of one of the streaming service's most beloved flagship shows. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nunn spoke about the possibilities of potential spin-off shows.

"There are so many different avenues to explore Moordale more. I’ve really loved some of the new characters that have come into series four I think it would be really cool to maybe see some more of them," Nunn said.

Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

Related: Sex Education fans can rent Otis and Jean's iconic red home

"But, to be honest, I’m not really thinking about any spin-offs right now. I’m just sort of taking a break and getting to know what my brain feels without writing Sex Education for a bit."

One of the key storylines in season four is whether or not Otis and Maeve end up together. Ultimately, they do not, and Nunn said that she always knew they wouldn't be an item come the end of the show.

"They’re 17, and I think it’s really hard if you meet your soulmate when you’re 17. And I’ve always sort of imagined that they might get together 10 years down the path when they’ve matured and grown up a little bit," Nunn said, jokingly adding: "That’s the spin-off. They’re just married and boring."

Netflix

Related: Sex Education season 4 confronts ableism with accountability

Nunn made the decision to end the show with season four, meaning there will be no fifth season.

Nunn explained why she wanted to end with season four, stating: "This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate."

However, one thing that may make it up to fans a little is the big change the season four finale made.

Story continues

Sex Education seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix.

You Might Also Like