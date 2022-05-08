‘Sex Education’ Star Ncuti Gatwa Named As The Next Doctor Who, Replacing Jodie Whittaker

Ncuti Gatwa will be the new Doctor, taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

The show’s official Twitter account shared the news today, writing: “The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor.”

Gatwa, whose breakthrough role came in Netflix comedy drama Sex Education, will become the 14th Doctor of the series and the first black actor to play the role.

Whittaker took over as the Time Lord in 2017 as the first female doctor.

Russell T Davies, credited with the show’s renaissance after his previous stint as showrunner, is returning to the series for this next chapter. He also wrote the Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin, the leading nominee in today’s BAFTA TV Awards.

