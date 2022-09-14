'Sex Education' Star Emma Mackey's New Film Just Landed A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

Fresh from its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Emma Mackey’s Emily Brontë biopic currently holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Emily, which has been written and directed by Frances O’Connor, sees the Sex Education star play the famous British author in the build-up to the publication of her seminal work, Wuthering Heights.

Starring alongside Mackey are Alexandra Dowling and Amelia Gething, who play the novelist’s other literary sisters, Charlotte and Anne, respectively.

Fionn Whitehead, the star of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, will play Branwell, the only son in the family, with Adrian Dunbar and Gemma Jones rounding out the principal cast.

Mackey, who also starred in Eiffel and Death on the Nile, will play the writer, who is 'raging with emotion' following years of being told to bury her feelings.

Despite the world telling her to be obedient and dutiful, Emily possesses an imaginative mind, and is ready to put her ideas to the page.

With unanimously positive reviews so far, Mackey’s performance has garnered acclaim, with Screen International describing her work as 'thoughtful and understated', while The Hollywood Reporter said the actor 'commands the screen [as she] confidently shepherds us through Emily’s mercurial moods'.

Photo credit: Pathe

O’Connor’s direction has also been praised by numerous reviewers with The Playlist even declaring that the first-time director has crafted a film that feels like 'the work of an accomplished master'.

Meanwhile, IndieWire described the period drama as 'ravishing' and The Film Stage said the film was 'shot with breathtaking beauty and acted with extraordinary emotion'.

The film, which was first announced in May 2020, premiered at the 47th iteration of TIFF, which is considered a major indicator for the following year’s Academy Awards.

This year’s festival runs from September 8-18 and has premiered other highly-anticipated new movies including Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Story continues

Emily will be released in UK cinemas on October 14.

You Might Also Like