Sex Education Season 4: Here’s Everything We Know

You can stop worrying about that Sex Education cliffhanger because season 4 is on its way.

Honestly, season 3 left the entire Sex Education crew in a moment of major upheaval. Maeve (Emma Mackey) is off to America to further her education, leaving Otis (Asa Butterfield) relatively single once again. That’s okay, though, because his best friend, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), is in a similar boat after breaking things off with Adam (Connor Swindells), which I’m still personally devastated about. But hey, maybe something might be brewing between Adam and Rahim (Sami Outalbali)? If so, that may be short-lived considering Moordale Secondary School has officially been sold, leaving everyone to finish their final year of school elsewhere.

Oh, and how can we forget? Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) has just read the paternity report for new baby Joy…and things aren’t looking so great for Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt).

Sex-Education-Emma-Mackey-Maeve-Aimee-Lou-Woods-season-3.jpg © 2020 Netflix, Inc./Sam Taylor

Here’s everything we know about Sex Education season 4 so far:

Who do we know is returning? Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen) are all confirmed for season four, which is currently filming in Wales.

However, just because Mackey is back for season 4, doesn't mean we'll be seeing a lot of her. According to Radio Times, the Barbie actor revealed her limited role shortly after production began, saying, “It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's… I'm not in it as consistently.”

And definitely don't expect to see her in season 5. After winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award on February 19, 2023, Mackey was asked about the next season by the press. "Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week!" Mackey said, per Radio Times. "No, I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve."

Gatwa will also leave the series after season 4. "Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength," the actor wrote on Instagram on February 8.

Who isn’t returning for season 4? Unfortunately, we will be saying goodbye to a bunch of fan favorites. Back in April 2022, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley—who played “The Untouchables” member Olivia Hanan—confirmed she is not returning for season 4 of Sex Education. “I get asked that all the time,” Ashley told ITV’s This Morning. “No, I’m a Bridgerton girl now.”

The hits just kept coming from there. Patricia Allison, who portrayed Ola for the show’s first three seasons, also announced her departure in July 2022. “I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much and playing Ola,” Allison told Captial Xtra. “But unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for season 4. I’m going to be doing some other little things.”

She continued, “I’ve been doing it for three years and have genuinely loved it so much.… I love the show. I have to say goodbye at some time, which is kinda sad, but other things are coming and that’s really exciting.”

Ola’s girlfriend Lily will also be absent in season 4. “It’s just the natural progression of these shows—when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen,” Tanya Reynolds told RadioTimes, per Entertainment Weekly. “I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me.” Who will write alien erotica now?!

TCDSEED ZX014 ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Who is up in the air? Have we seen the last of Hope Hadden, played by Jemima Kirke? “Because Jemima is just so effortlessly cool, it becomes a very interesting thing to watch what this character is going to do next because you’re not quite sure,” creator Laurie Nunn told Glamour. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Any new characters? This may be the most exciting bit of news. On August 19, Netflix announced that Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy is joining the cast as Thomas Molloy, “a famous author, and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college.”

Netflix

Sex-Education-Dan-Levy-Emma-Mackey-season-four.jpg Thomas Wood

That's not all. We were also treated to a new photo of Otis and Ruby, which makes us wonder if these two aren't quite over yet.

Sex-Education-season-four-Asa-Butterfield-Mimi-Keene.jpg Thomas Wood

On February 19, Jodie Turner-Smith revealed they joined the series after a personal invite from Gatwa. “You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education,” she told reporters on the 2023 BAFTA Awards red carpet, per Deadline. “First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who–I DIE for him–and he’s my favorite character on the show. So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying, I’m doing [it].”

Also joining the cast are Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

Is Jakob the father of Jean's baby? It’s pretty safe to assume the answer is no, considering Jean’s reaction in the finale as well as creator Nunn’s interview with Glamour. “I think that Jakob is not the father,” she said. “And as I said, let’s really hope for series 4 so we can unpack that.” Luckily, she got her wish!

What’s the plot? Here is the official description for season 4 from Netflix.

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier—their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students—they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Originally Appeared on Glamour