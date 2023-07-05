OMG! Sex Education season 4 has a release date - and will be the final one!

Netflix

Sex Education season 3 hit Netflix way back in September 2021, so we've been impatiently anticipating the next series for over a year now. Yep, Otis and the gang will be back for a whole new term of chaos.



Here's what we know about Sex Education season 4 so far, from an expected release date to the cast members that are returning (and the ones that aren't!) as well as any trailers or glimpses we've had at the next season. You're welcome.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What is Sex Education season 4's release date?

OMG. Netflix confirmed Sex Education season 4 is on its way - and will be the last season. Mixed emotions to say the least!

In an announcement shared on the 5th July, Netflix revealed, "Let's go out with a bang. Sex Education returns for a fourth and final season on September 21. Hope you come."

In a letter to fans, creator, lead writer and executive producer, Laurie Nunn said: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Sam Taylor/Netflix

So far, we've had one series each year - with season 1 airing in January 2019, followed by season 2 in January 2020 and season 3 premiering in September 2021 due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Given the fact that season 3 didn't hit screens until the autumn 2021, and we're past autumn 2022, fans were hoping for a mid to late 2023 release date - and they were right!

Sex Education season 4 cast: Who will star in the show?

Exciting news! Jodie Turner-Smith has confirmed she will be starring in Sex Education season four and we can't wait for this. Speaking on the BAFTAs red carpet Jodie said she would be joining the cast and has been doing scenes with Ncuti Gatwa.

She said: "You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education.

"First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he's my favourite character on the show. So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like: 'I don't care how much they're paying, I'm doing it.'"

Jodie hasn't given any details about her role away yet, but we can't wait to see this iconic pairing in action.

Up to this point, we've seen the show's core characters appearing in all three seasons, but it sounds like things might switch up a bit before season four.

Jim Howick, who plays teacher Colin Hendricks, revealed to Digital Spy in August 2022 that he wasn't yet sure if he'd be making an appearance, "I think I am, but do you know what? I genuinely don't know yet, and that is the honest truth.



"I don't know. They're filming now, but it's such an enormous cast, and it goes on for ages... I would know if I wasn't. I think I'm probably in it, but probably in second block, and that films until February. So we've got ages to go. It's not like a sort of normal British sitcom where filming is kind of six to eight weeks. It's five months."

Netflix

In a tweet from the official Netflix UK & Ireland account shared in August, it was confirmed that none other than Dan Levy will be joining the cast as new teacher, Mr. Molloy. While there's no word yet of what his character will be like, or what storylines he'll be involved in, all we can say is that we definitely agree with the tweet - yay, David!

Story continues

Sex Education Season 4 is officially in production!



Welcome @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. (Yay, David!!) pic.twitter.com/ih3EmkNrmF — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 19, 2022

In terms of those who won't be returning, Rakhee Thakrar, who plays teacher Emily Sands, is the latest star to confirm she won't be back for the next series.

"I'm not part of the new series," she told Daily Star Sunday in summer 2022. "I can't really talk about why. But I'm so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education."

Netflix

Tanya Reynolds, who plays Lily Iglehart, previously confirmed her departure from the show in July 2022 just days after her on-screen partner Ola, played by Patricia Allison announced she wouldn't be reprising her role, either.

Speaking to Digital Spy, she said: "Lily is not coming back either. Her storyline was just wrapped up quite nicely at the end of season three. So she's got no loose ends to tie up, she had quite a happy ending," she said.

"At the end of last season, everyone kind of gets scattered, and I think that's just a good opportunity to bring in some new new characters," she continued.

"I absolutely will miss [her]. I love, love Lily with my whole entire being and I had the best time on those three seasons, and I will miss it for sure. I will miss Lily, and I will miss the gang. But it just kind of feels very right. It feels like time."

Patricia also spoke about time being up for Ola. Appearing on Capital Xtra’s breakfast show in June 2022, she said: "I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much, and playing Ola. But unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for season four. Some other opportunities have come up. So, I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve genuinely loved it."



Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, previously suggested she won't return either, telling Hunger, "Sex Education is so momentous as a concept, as a show, and the cast are phenomenal. I genuinely care about them all a lot and I made lifelong friends. But the bittersweet nature of it is that I also can't be 17 my whole life."

However, it appears Emma Mackey will be returning, as Netflix released a promotional picture of Maeve and Dan Levy's character together earlier this year. Yay!

Simone Ashley, who plays mean girl Olivia in the Netflix production, also confirmed she wouldn't be returning for the fourth season, following her success as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2. "No," Simone replied when This Morning hosts Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson asked her about reprising her Sex Education role.

"I get asked that all the time. No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now."

As for the rest of the cast? Well, those who've appeared in seasons 1-3 include Gillian Anderson (Jean Milburn), Asa Butterfield (Otis), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Connor Swindells (Adam), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee) and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson).

There's also plus Mimi Keene (Ruby) and Chaneil Kular (Anwar). Newer cast members that joined the show in seasons 2 and 3 include Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv), Sami Outalbali (Rahim), George Robinson (Isaac) and Dua Saleh (Cal).

What have the cast said about Sex Education season 4?

Most recently, Emma Mackey opened up about why the cast feel ready to leave Sex Education behind, pointing out it's quite "weird" for people in their late 20s to be playing characters that are essentially a whole decade younger than them.

"It's just always tricky, it's different when you're playing a character that is sort of stuck in time. You know, we're playing 17-year-olds, and we're all almost 30, it is a bit weird," the 27-year-old told Total Film.

"It's something that has given us opportunities in different ways, but it's something that I want to gracefully exit from, and be happy that it exists and protect it and enjoy it in the time that it has existed in, but yeah, it needs to be left alone now I think."

She added, "It's just so contained and so condensed and intense when you're shooting those kinds of things. We well up just thinking about how far we've come from when we were 21 and had our first auditions to where we are now."

Sounds like the cast might be ready to call it quits after season 4. AGH!

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Previously, Ncuti Gatwa shook Sex Education viewers to their very core by revealing Eric won't be returning for any more episodes after season four. On the plus size, does that count as confirmation of a season five?

Sharing a picture of his dressing room with 'Eric' on the door, Ncuti wrote in February 2023, " Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength✨"

Aimee Lou Wood commented, " My heart hurts badly."

Previously, Aimee Lou Wood opened up to Bustle in December 2022 about changes we can expect for her character Aimee in Sex Education season 4. "She’s not got her best friend with her, she’s not got a boyfriend for the first time ever," Aimee explained.

"Also, she’s at this new school and she doesn’t have any mates. But what’s so amazing is that through art, Aimee finds something that connects her to herself. I’ve always felt that Aimee isn’t stupid, and people think that she is. She’s so astute and emotionally intelligent, and has an incredible imagination. This season, she realises that she has a brilliant brain and has got loads to say." Can't wait to see her in action!

Sam Taylor/Netflix

In mid-April 2022, Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis Milburn, revealed filming hadn't yet started on the fourth season, telling Digital Spy, "We haven't started filming yet. But we are planning to start filming soonish. And that's about all I can say."

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee in the show, hinted to Radio Times that season four might be the last. Speaking about if she wants to play the part forever, Aimee said, "I'm not sure because there's a part of me that could just do it forever. But there's also a part of me that's like, 'No – we've all got to go and do different things and play different parts.'

Getty Images

"We can't be like 50 saying, 'Freshers week!' So it's a weird one. It's a bittersweet thing because it probably is, even if it's not this series, it probably is closer now to ending than it is to the start. Which is sad but also probably in many ways, will be positive. I always think leave them wanting more as well. Always leave them wanting more."

Even before season 4 was officially confirmed, the cast certainly seemed to be up for it, as well as potential spin-offs. Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Asa Butterfield revealed, "[I want a] Christmas movie! Sex Education-themed." He added, "We don’t know [whether there will be more.] It’s out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more, I genuinely don’t know."

Tim P. Whitby - Getty Images

Asa also touched on whether he'd be open to a Sex Education spin-off, adding, "A spin-off would be good but it has to be well-thought out and really unique and not just for the sake of doing a spin-off.

"I’d love to do a fourth season, because we have so much fun on this show," he continued, before hinting that he wouldn't mind calling it quits either. "At the same time we’ve been doing it for three years now, and I’d be happy saying goodbye to these characters… We’ll have to see," he said.



Sam Taylor/Netflix

Emma Mackey (who plays Maeve) has also discussed her hopes for Maeve in a potential season 4, telling ELLE, "I'm excited for her to make some new friends, to open up a bit more and be exposed to a different culture, to a different kind of world. Because she's only ever lived in her little tiny bubbles. How is she out of that bubble?

"It'd be really nice to see her actually living out a dream for herself. What does that do to a person, and how does that change you? What kind of happiness does that give you? And all the anxieties that come with being away from home," she said, before adding an 'if' to season 4: "If we get to it, it will be a lovely thing to witness."



How will Sex Education season 4 be different?

We're super excited to dive back into Sex Education for a new season. However, it looks as though this series is shaping up to be a little different - partly down to cast exits, as well as a brand new plot and characters.

Leading cast member Asa Butterfield (who plays Otis Milburn) shared some major updates for the next season in an interview with Radio Times. Speaking to the publication Asa said: "I'm not sure how much I'm allowed to tease. But we're in the new school, new locations and things have changed up a bit. And we've got some new characters."

Sam Taylor - Netflix

Asa added the cast were all excited for a new season, even though it will different to the previous seasons, he said: "The show's definitely sort of evolved somewhat. But it's still got the core team involved and it's been fun – I mean we all know each other so well at this point, so it's a great time and it's a laugh."

Cast member Aimee Lou Wood (who plays Aimee Gibbs) also opened up about how things are changing for season four. She told Digital Spy, "The characters feel like they're in very new territory because they literally are, they're at a new school. A lot of our feeling slightly off-centre is actually also just because of what is happening in the story which is that they are [at] a new school."

The actress went on, "Aimee, particularly, her best friend's in America, she doesn't have a boyfriend for the first time ever, she's at a brand new school where she doesn't have any mates. So there's a lot of newness for all of the characters and I think that that does make the show feel very new."

On top of new cast members, Aimee also revealed that season four comes with different directors and different writers working behind-the-scenes, adding, "so it's very, very, very new which can also be exciting." As for new and old team mates, the actress shared, "We definitely love all the new additions, they're all amazing, but we also definitely miss the people who exited, we really do miss them."

Us too!

Is there a Sex Education season 4 trailer yet?

We'll have to wait until closer to the season 4 release date for any teasers. But in mid-August 2022, Gillian Anderson, who plays Jean Milburn, did share a behind the scenes pic from filming, which has acted as a bit of a teaser. "Jean’s baaaaaack! @sexeducation," the actor wrote in the caption, to her 2.5million followers.

Let's also remind ourselves of the drama that was the season 3 trailer:



When was Sex Education season 4 confirmed?

Netflix announced the new season as part of its day-long TUDUM festival (which is named after the sound played alongside the Netflix logo when you start watching a show) back in September 2021.

A tweet sharing the good news read, "Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4!"

Netflix posted the tweet alongside a news reel-style video of Moordale Secondary. We can see the words "season 4" running behind a "Moordale News" logo, with "Breaking news: Sex Education to return for season 4" written in a banner at the bottom of the screen.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM!



Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

How exciting! Gillian Anderson (who plays Jean Milburn) also celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a selfie alongside co-stars Asa Butterfield (Otis), Patricia Allison (Ola), Mikael Persbrandt (Jakob) and Alistair Petrie (Mr Groff).

We can see Asa and Patricia still dressed in their Moordale uniforms, with Gillian adding the caption, "I guess we’ll be seeing you for S4!! @sexeducation 🍆🍆🍆".

The actor also followed up with what *looks* like a photo of her and Mikael (Jakob) cuddled up in bed, simply writing, "😬 @sexeducation."

We can't wait!



You Might Also Like