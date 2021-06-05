Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa jokes about “disgusting” cast revelation

Photo credit: Jason Mendez - Getty Images

Sex Education was the show that threw Ncuti Gatwa into the public eye, and while that's a great thing, the star has joked that joining the show led to a "disgusting" revelation.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards, in which he is nominated for male performance in a comedy programme category, the 28-year-old Eric Effiong actor had a laugh talking about the ensemble cast of the Netflix hit.

"It definitely felt very useful to have a group of actors who were unknown," he said.

"Going into it, it's a big Netflix show, so I thought that I'd be the only unknown name and then on our first read through, just looking around and seeing that everyone was unknown and everyone was young, that was very exciting. It felt like we were part of some sort of movement, some sexual education movement, and that was fun.

"But also a lot of them are a lot younger than me. Some of them were born in the year 2000. Can you imagine?! Disgusting. Disgusting!

"We're supposed to be playing the same age. It was horrible. But that kept me young. The Sex Ed cast keeps me very, very young."

A third season of Sex Education has been filmed, with the stars teasing that it will be "different" and have a "massive" ending.

The Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards air on Sunday (June 6) at 7pm on BBC One. Sex Education seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix now.

