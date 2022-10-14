Sex Education’s Emma Mackey: ‘No-one could have prepared me for how much English people drink’

The eyes have it: Mackey plays Emily Brontë in Emily - Rankin

“The thing no one could have prepared me for,” says Emma Mackey, “was how much people drank.” Growing up in north-west France, Mackey – the breakout star of Net­flix’s Sex Education – had always thought of England as a place of story­book wonder and enchantment. So, when she was 17, she moved to Leeds. “I’d seen nothing like it. I was a very naive French girl in this huge northern city in the era of chokers and house music – and was like, ‘Oh my god, you all get drunk four times a week. How do you get up in the morning to study?’ The answer was: they didn’t.”

Now 26, perky and bushy-tailed in a central London hotel, it’s hard to imagine Mackey in wild-child mode. But for her new film, she turns unruly, substance-addled and tempestuous – and goes back to West Yorkshire. She has the title role in Frances O’Connor’s Emily, a speculative drama about the middle Brontë sister, which imagines for her the kind of life that might have kindled Wuthering Heights – Cathy, Heathcliff and their dark, obsessive love out on the rain-lashed moors – before her death from tuberculosis at just 30 years old.

Emily is earthed in biographical truth, but it streamlines and shuffles the novelist’s story while spec­u­lating about a number of for­mative experiences, including a torrid love affair with William Weight­man (played by Oliver Jack­son-Cohen), the handsome and popular assistant curate in the ­parish overseen by her father, an Irish Anglican priest. (Charlotte Brontë’s letters suggest that it was actually Anne, the youngest of the sisters, with whom Weightman was enamoured.)

For Mackey, who was raised bilingual by her English-speaking mother and French headmaster father, the role closes an unexpected circle. Although as a teenager she tore through Jane Austen and devoured BBC dramas on satellite television, it wasn’t until she was reading English literature at university that she first encountered the Brontës; then, last spring, she found herself posing as Emily on the same cobbled streets they must have wandered in the village of Haworth, barely an hour from Leeds.

The film is sensational: wild, blustery and trembling with passion. It works so well thanks largely to Mackey, in whose wide, piercing eyes you really do swear you see one of the finest examples of romantic literature taking shape. She has the kind of face that, when projected on a cinema screen, makes you freeze – cool and clear and charged with implication, like the Japanese ceremonial mask the actress dons in Emily’s most ­unsettling scene. In fact, many of the film’s most powerful moments play out in nowhere-to-hide close-up: O’Connor extracts maximum value from her young lead’s ­striking presence, as well as her considerable talent.

“I think I just have a lot of eye,” is Mackey’s self-effacing view. “When I was working with Russell Brand on Death on the Nile, he called me ‘Eye-Face’. I was like, ‘Well, thanks for that.’”

Writing and directing Emily has been a decade-long undertaking for O’Connor, the 55-year-old ­British-Australian actress whose own breakthrough role was as Fanny Price in the 1999 screen adap­tation of Austen’s Mansfield Park. Her script for Emily made Mackey anxious at first because of its “oscillation between reality and fiction”: “I was worried the Brontë fiends were going to be angry be­cause we were taking creative liberties.”

Later, though, Mackey realised that “the film was more exploring the mystery of their lives than providing a straightforward account. Because they’re literary figures, they spark the imaginative muscles in our brains that want to create worlds around people we admire, or who inspire us. And I think the Brontës have that air of mystery.”

The aforementioned mask incident, invented by O’Connor, is a case in point. One night at the parsonage, Emily puts on this heirloom that once belonged to the sisters’ late mother, Maria, and appears to become possessed by her spirit – though whether this is mischief or meltdown or an actual occult visitation is open to question. O’Connor asked Mackey to perform the scene repeatedly, in different ways – “some where she was toying with her sisters, some where she really did feel moved by her mother’s ghost” – then cut the various takes together, to uncanny effect. Watching the film last month, Mackey says that even she was no longer sure what to believe.

‘When you get to that point, you might as well shag!’: as Emily Brontë in Emily - Netflix

Though she has only been acting professionally for a little over three years, there is one area of the ­business in which Mackey is ­unusually well-versed. Sex Education – in which she plays Maeve Wiley, of the rebellious disposition and sometime pink ombre dip-dye – was one of the first television shows to employ intimacy ­co­-ordinators: essentially, choreographers for sex scenes, who ensure all parties are in accord over what any given clinch entails. For Emily, Mackey and Jackson-Cohen were asked if they wanted to have their intimacy co-ordinated: after discussion, they declined.

“Oli and I were already friends, so there was a comfort between us,” she explains. “We spoke about it at length, but I think we both felt secure enough in the relationship between our characters, and in ourselves.”

On set, she found she “was able to use all the tricks of the trade I’d learnt on Sex Ed, as I’d done in ­Eiffel” – her first French-language film, released earlier this year, in which she played the lover of the famous engineer. “So I was like, ‘How do we orchestrate this? What are the beats?’ ”

It has been suggested, most recently by the actor Sean Bean, that intimacy co-ordinators can squash the spontaneity of a good love scene. But Mackey disagrees: “The trick to making it look spontaneous is having everyone in the scene feel confident and safe.”

She points to the first amorous encounter between Emily and Jackson-Cohen’s hunky curate, in which Emily’s undergarments have to be laboriously unlaced: not the kind of stuff you can convincingly busk. “I loved that in that world, your first time entails a lot of faff – the whole ‘God, so many bloody laces!’ ” she cackles. “I mean, when you get to that point, you might as well shag, considering you’ve gone through all of the ordeal.”

Breakthrough: Mackey with Asa Butterfield in Sex Education - Netflix

As for spontaneity, she sees a gulf between what that might mean to an older male star and how it works in practice for younger, less established female performers.

“I can’t think of anything more daunting than arriving on set and being told ‘This is the person you have to have fake sex with today’, and you don’t even know them,” she shudders, “but I know it ­happens often. So I was lucky on Emily to have someone I felt ­confident with.”

Emily’s intense, tight-knit, mud-spattered shoot was a hairpin turn from Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh’s all-star £81 million adaptation of the classic Agatha Christie whodunnit, and her final gig before the pandemic. (After many lockdown-related reschedulings, it was eventually released in Feb­ruary this year.) Incredibly, it was also Mackey’s first film: she had auditioned for the maid, played by Jane Birkin in the 1978 version – “She’s French, so it made sense,” she notes. But Branagh was so taken with her audition that he eventually cast her as Jacqueline de Bellefort, the considerably more prominent character of the spurned lover, who haunts the SS Karnak’s fateful cruise.

Branagh aside, she was most starstruck by Dawn French, as “The Vicar of Dibley was on constantly in my childhood English bubble.” After becoming used to the community-like feel of Sex Education, she found the production’s sheer scale “terrifying”. But she admits to a shiver of professional satisfaction when she first arrived on set and realised she’d landed a role in a production grand enough to merit its own giant polystyrene sphinx.

‘I think I just have a lot of eye’: Emma Mackey and Romain Duris in Eiffel - Album / Alamy Stock Photo

What could be more Hollywood than that? How about Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with bleach-blonde hair, tangerine spray tans and neon skate-wear? Mackey will next be seen in cinemas alongside this pair in Barbie, an offbeat comedy directed by Greta Gerwig and inspired, somehow, by the long-running line of children’s toys.

This is the one subject on which Mackey won’t hold forth. “I genuinely think I’m not allowed to say anything,” she says, refusing even to be drawn on whether she plays one of the living dolls: all she’ll divulge is that her role involved “being silly and making Ryan ­Gosling and Margot Robbie laugh all day”, and that extracting a behind-camera chuckle from ­Gerwig ranks among her most ­satisfying career milestones.

When Sex Education began, the internet instantly pegged Mackey as a dead ringer for Robbie. But on the set of Barbie, the comparison didn’t stand up to scrutiny: “It’s really only this bit,” Mackey laughs, framing her mouth and jawline between her fingers. “Otherwise, we were like, ‘We don’t look anything like one another.’ ”

Even so, Robbie, six years her senior, struck her as a dream role model – or perhaps a Barbie-like aspirational figure for a star on the rise. “Of course, she’s incredible at acting,” Mackey gushes. “But she’s also an excellent producer – so caring and determined to ensure everyone on set feels safe. When you have reached that kind of level, it must be so easy to just be an a---hole.”

Not an a---hole: an achievable career goal for Mackey?

“Oh yes,” she frowns. “That’s the dream.”

Emily is in cinemas now