Simone Ashley Explains Why She Won't Be Returning For Season 4 Of 'Sex Education'

Katie O'Malley
Photo credit: Arturo Holmes - Getty Images
*Warning this article contains spoilers*

Attention all pupils of Netflix. We would like to inform you that Netflix’s Sex Education has been confirmed for a fourth season.

Days after Sex Education season three aired, the streaming platform announced that the students of Moordale High will return for yet another season.

In a teaser sharing the news, the Moordale High crest appears on the screen in front of a picture of the school before a breaking news bulletin shows up, announcing a fourth season is coming for fans.

From the cast and release date to the plot, here's what you need to know about Sex Education season four:

Is there a Sex Education season four trailer?

No, and we can’t imagine there will be one for quite some time.

In the meantime, here's the trailer for season three:

What happened in Sex Education season three?

Season three is currently on Netflix so if you haven’t watched it yet, then stop reading this article, switch on the TV immediately, and come back here when you're finished.

For avid Sex Education fans who have binge-watched the series you’ll know the third season can be summed up as… Eric and Adam were ‘official’ and then split again, Jean is pregnant, Otis and Ruby split and him and Maeve have said goodbye to each other after their rollercoaster of a relationship/friendship/unspoken love for each other.

Photo credit: Sam Taylor/Netflix
Headteacher Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke) is still headmistress of Moordale High (after promoting abstinence and revealing to Otis she’s struggling with in vitro fertilisation) and Aimee is on a journey of self-discovery through feminism after a short falling out with Maeve.

Will Sex Education season four be the last?

At this stage, your guess is as good as ours, however it would make sense for the show to end after its fourth season.

After all the Moordale High students are in the final year at school, so presumably they’ll bid ‘adieu’ to us and each other when they graduate.

Photo credit: Sam Taylor/Netflix
What have the Sex Education cast said about a fourth season?

On September 26 Gillian Anderson (Jean) shared a photograph on Instagram of herself with a handful of her Sex Education co-stars including Asa Butterfield (Otis), Patricia Allison (Ola), Mikael Persbrandt (Jakob) and Alistair Petrie (Headmaster Groff).

Several of the cast members reposted the snap which has the caption: ‘I guess we’ll be seeing you for S4!! @sexeducation.’

Butterfield previously said he would be game for signing up for a fourth season. ‘I’d love to do a fourth season, because we have so much fun on this show,’ he told Cosmopolitan earlier this year.

Will the Sex Education cast remain the same?

Simone Ashley has confirmed that she won't reprise her role in season four of Sex Education.

News of this came after she made her debut in another Netflix hit, period drama Bridgerton, earlier this year, which saw her star as main character Kate Sharma.

During an appearance on This Morning, on April 12, Ashley was asked whether she would be returning to the set of Sex Education, to which she replied: 'I get asked that all the time. No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now.'

She stressed her excitement to 'definitely' be returning for season three of Bridgerton.

It’s unknown whether other members of Sex Education’s usual cast – including Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Emma Mackey (Maeve) and Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee) – will come back for a fourth season, but it’s highly likely.

Photo credit: Sam Taylor/Netflix
That said, given that several new faces appeared in season three (hello Girls’ Kirke, Dua Saleh and Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs), we have a funny feeling we might be seeing some A-listers joining the Moordale crew soon.

Actor Edward Bluemel, who played Maeve's brother Sean, has also suggested he might make a return one day.

‘I have to wait and see really,’ he told the Radio Times in January 2021. 'It's definitely something that has been talked about and I think, judging by people who have watched the show, I think it makes sense if he does return.'

When will Sex Education season four air?

Seeing as season three came out on September 17, 2021 and filming hasn’t even started – as far as we know – for the fourth season, it’s likely the fourth season will air in late 2022 if previous seasons' release dates are anything to go by.

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a