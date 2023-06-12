Sex and the City's Kristin Davis recalls Charlotte episode she "hated"

Warner Bros. - HBO

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis has recalled a moment she “hated” from the series.

Davis played Charlotte York in all six seasons of the HBO show, reprising her role in two feature-films and the sequel series, And Just Like That…

In an interview with The Telegraph, Davis spoke about her history on the beloved show, before recalling there was one aspect that she didn’t like – having to rein in Charlotte’s temper.

Warner Bros. - HBO

“All these crazy things would happen to her and I’d ask: ‘Why doesn’t she get mad?’ Who doesn’t get mad, especially if people scream profanities in her face during sex,” she said. “Do you remember that [episode]? I really hated that. I only did it because Cynthia Nixon [who plays Miranda] told me it was funny. But I was pissed.”

Explaining that she would voice objections in between filming, Davis added: “I said, ‘Charlotte must be a secret murderer.’ That’s what people do if they can’t feel their anger. I told them ‘if you were to open her closet door, body parts would fall out – of all the men she had secretly killed. And they’d be Saran [cling film] wrapped.’”

Davis will appear in the upcoming second season of And Just Like That…, which is due to premiere later this month. Kim Cattrall will be making her eagerly-anticipated comeback as Samantha Jones in the season, albeit in only a cameo role.

HBO Max

“I think it is great. I do,” said co-star Evan Handler of Cattrall’s return. “Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

Cattrall had previously declined to appear in And Just Like That… following her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, with the cameo reportedly being filmed without the involvement of her three co-stars and series creator Michael Patrick King.

And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, airs on Max in the US and Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.

