A new trailer for Emily in Paris is here

If you are somebody who binge-watched Sex and City for the 10th time during lockdown, then you'll be pleased to know that the show's creator, Darren Star, has a new series coming to Netflix. The show, Emily In Paris, stars Lily Collins as a young American woman who moves to the French capital for a new job and is forced to deal with serious culture clash.

In the newest trailer, which was unveiled this week, we see Emily land a dream job in Paris when her Chicago-based company acquires a French luxury marketing business. She heads to Paris and is tasked with providing the "American point of view" and revamping the company's social media approach.









According to Deadline, throughout the series, we will see Emily get to know her new city, deal with cultural differences in the office, meet friends and navigate new romances. We see much of this in the new trailer, which gives a sneak peek at some of the romantic issues that Emily runs into early on, including falling for a chef who she later discovers already has a girlfriend. The young professional also appears to deal with a number of issues at work, from the "dysfunctional" office to a "sexist" marketing campaign.



Collins stars in the show alongside a number of French and American actors. These include; Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, Ashley Park, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard.

Emily In Paris looks just as fashion-filled as Star's most famous creation – and that is probably because his longtime collaborator Patricia Field, who was the costume designer on Sex and the City, has also worked on the show, consulting alongside Marylin Fitoussi.

Emily In Paris will land on Netflix on 2 October. Watch the trailer in full above.

