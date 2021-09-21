Sex and the City Star Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson

CHANCE YEH /getty

Sex and the City star Willie Garson has died. He was 57.

The actor died on Tuesday afternoon following a short illness, PEOPLE confirms. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.

Garson played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, in HBO's Sex and the City and its spinoff movies. He is set to appear in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That... .

After the original series wrapped in 2004, Garson continued his career performing in TV shows including John from Cincinnati, White Collar, Whole Way Down and Hawaii Five-O, in addition to several movies.

He was last active on social media on September 4, tweeting, "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH [sic] KINDNESS."

