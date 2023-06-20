Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker explains why she isn't a Samantha

Sarah Jessica Parker is not a Samantha.

Ahead of her return as Carrie Bradshaw in season 2 of Max's sequel series And Just Like That, the OG Sex and the City star told Diane Sawyer which of the classic show's four central characters — also including Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) — resonates most with her.

"Did you feel you were a Samantha or Miranda, or do you feel you were all of them?" Sawyer asked Parker in an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America.

"I think, gosh, you'd think I'd be able to answer this question by now," Parker replied. "I think I'm probably a mix of Miranda, and Charlotte, and Carrie. I think Samantha always had a sort of courage that I don't think I could muster or summon."

Everett Collection Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker on 'Sex and the City'

Parker's answer comes amid news of Cattrall's surprise return to And Just Like That. The actress has repeatedly refused involvement in continuations of the popular show, reportedly due to a soured relationship with the cast.

A rep for Max confirmed to EW that Cattrall filmed one scene for the new season, which sees Samantha talking to Carrie on the phone.

"Samantha is present in season 1 and more so in season 2 via text. It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of Sex and the City] to add the face to the text," Parker previously told EW of Cattrall's return. "And it's a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie's life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call. And it just feels normal and really nice, and I'm glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise."

Davis, who executive-produced the season alongside Parker, Nixon, and showrunner Michael Patrick King, added: "We had a conversation about it and we decided that it was right for the fans. The fans miss Samantha. The fans love Samantha. Samantha's a fantastic character. We get it."

And Just Like That season 2 debuts Thursday on Max. Watch Parker's GMA interview above.

