'Sex and the City' revived on HBO Max with new 'And Just Like That ...' series – but without Kim Cattrall
A new chapter of "Sex and the City" is coming to HBO Max.
Sarah Jessica Parker announced the new series "And Just Like That ..." in which she will star (and executive produce) with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Parker, 55, posted a teaser video of iconic New York City locations and sounds to Instagram on Sunday with the caption, "I couldn’t help but wonder ... where are they now? X, SJ."
The NYC-based revival will follow Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as "they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to an HBO Max news release.
Noticeably missing from the production is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the series that ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and two "Sex and the City" movies. Cattrall vowed in July 2019 she would "never" appear in another movie.
Fans commented on Parker's Instagram post about the lack of Samantha, including @j.asminemartin who explained that "they dislike each other." Parker replied: "I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isnt (sic) part of this story. But she will always be part of us." Another user, @sylviasalcedola, wrote that she "will miss Kim/Samantha." Parker wrote back, "we will too. We loved her so."
The 10-episode, half-hour new series is scheduled to begin production in New York in "late spring," according to the release. No date was given for streaming.
Kim Cattrall: Wants to 'work with good people,' shuts down 'Sex and the City 3' hopes
Nixon, 54, also posted the NYC teaser clip on Twitter, writing, "Anything is possible. This is New York."
Davis, 55, added her thoughts to the clip on Twitter, writing, "Anything is possible, the story continues."
The series is based on the book, "Sex and the City," by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star.
The hit HBO show was made into two films, 2008's "Sex and the City" (which made $419 million worldwide) and "Sex and the City 2" in 2010 — which was critically reviled and dropped to $291 million in worldwide box office.
A prequel series "The Carrie Diaries," starring AnnaSophia Robb as young Carrie Bradshaw, ran for two seasons on the CW starting in 2013.
"And Just Like That..." is the latest reboot for streaming service HBO Max, which also has "Gossip Girl" and "True Blood" revivals underway.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Sex and the City' returns in HBO Max series 'And Just Like That ...'