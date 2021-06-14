It's Sex and the City Reunion as Cast of Upcoming Revival Series Come Together for Table Read

Fans of classic American drama series Sex and the City were in for a pleasant surprise today after Sarah Jessica Parker reunited with her former colleagues Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The 56-year-old actress shared the picture with the two actors on her Instagram handle as they came together for the first table read for their upcoming series, And Just Like That.

Sarah who played the role of curious writer Carrie Bradshaw in the cult classic television series will be reprising her role forHBO Max's And Just Like That. She will be joined by her two on-screen friends — Cynthia who played Miranda Hobbes and Kristin whom we all remember playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

Captioning her Instagram picture, Sarah wrote that the cast of the HBO classic read through the first episode and described her experience with the old actors and the newest cast members like an “ice cream sundae.” Sarah’s Instagram post was met with a zealous response from both her fans and fellow celebrities in Hollywood.

Actor Tituss Burgess shared his excitement as he commented, “Sooooooooooooooo here for it!!!!!” Television talk-show host Andy Cohen expressed his excitement with some TMI as he commented, “I just pooped my pants.” Professional Ballet Dancer Tilet Peck wrote, “Heart exploding.”

While many fans also asked Sarah about the fourth friend missing in their picture –Kim Cattrall who played Samantha Jones. As one user commented, “Is Samantha taking the picture?” While another user lamented, “Except you’re missing the cherry on top: Samantha.Wish you all had been able to work something out.”

HBO Max's chief content officer Casey Bloys had confirmed the news earlier this year as he told TV Line that show bosses thought it would be unrealistic for all four of the original leading cast to still be best friends almost 17 years after the original show ended. The makers believe that the upcoming show will be very much rooted in reality as in life, people have friends who part ways.

