The Sex and the City reboot will feature coronavirus, according to Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City reboot is pretty much the only thing we've got to look forward to right now, but it turns out the show's revival might be a little bit closer to home than we'd expected.



While the stars are still waiting to receive scripts for the show, Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that Covid-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline," with the characters living in New York City which has been hit badly by the pandemic.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Parker speculated on topics she's expecting to come up in the new HBO Max reboot, though she and the rest of the cast don't yet know the show's specific storylines. However, she's expecting the show's new writers to include new "life experience, political world views, and social world views," - and she's even speculating on whether Carrie will have a podcast in 2021.

As for coronavirus, Parker added that Covid will "obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Parker also revealed that she, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are looking forward to seeing what happens to Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda now that they're in their 50s. However, Kim Cattrall's Samantha is of course notably missing from the reboot.

Parker explained, "I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?" adding, "I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

Parker also speculated on how modern technology will impact the SATC characters, saying, "What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?" Addressing Carrie's professional achievements, she asked, "How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast?"

So. Many. Questions. A release date for the series is yet to be confirmed, so it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer to find out the answers.

