Sex and the City Author Reveals She Went on 'Romantic' Date with Actor Who Played Aidan

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell recently revealed which relationship in her personal life made its way into the script of the hit HBO series based on the book of the same name.

The socialite-turned-author — whose life inspired Sarah Jessica Parker's character of Carrie Bradshaw — appeared on the Aug. 20 episode of The Bradshaw Boys podcast where she dished on one of Carrie's breakups in the show.

Bushnell explained that the reason she didn't want Carrie to end up with Aidan Shaw — the furniture designer Carrie dated and later cheated on with Mr. Big — had to do with her own experience with John Corbett, the actor who played Aidan.

"I’m never gonna be Team Aidan for Carrie,” Bushnell, 61, explained. "I can’t for a variety of reasons but one of the reasons was that my mother hated Aidan."

Adding, "She would watch and she was like, 'I hate that Aidan. He's so wrong for her!' My mother hardly ever watched TV."

Bushnell then shared that she once went out on a date with Corbett, but couldn't get her mother's opinion out of her mind.

"I did go to dinner with John Corbett. I kind of went out to dinner with him, it was romantic, [but] all I could think was, 'My mother's gonna kill me!'" she recalled.

"Then he goes back to L.A. and then like two days later it's like, 'Oh, he's dating Bo Derek.' You cannot compete with Bo Derek, forget it," she added.

Last year, the author explained that her latest book, Is There Still Sex in the City?, embraced being single instead of her usual focus on relationships.

“I wasn’t ready to start dating. But most of all, I didn’t want to,” Bushnell writes in her book. “I’d been in relationships for nearly thirty-five years. I’d even experienced the full relationship cycle— fall in love, get married, and get divorced.”

She continues: “It was time to put an end to the cycle. And so I decided for the first time in thirty-four years to be man-free. This also meant being sex-free. At this point in my life, I’m not a casual sex person.”