Sex attacker who stalked London campus and targeted students jailed for six years

Troy Maurice has been jailed (Metropolitan Police/Supply)

A man who assaulted two students in targeted attacks has been jailed for six years.

Troy Maurice was convicted of two counts of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence; two counts of sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment.

On two occasions in late March and early April 2022, Maurice stalked a central London student campus, tailgating students to their accommodation.

In the first incident he followed the victim into a laundry room and waited for the room to empty before sexually assaulting her.

In the second incident he followed the victim to her halls of residence. Upon entering, Maurice followed and pushed her into her flat before subjecting her to a series of sexual assaults and attempting to bully her into having sex with him. The victim fended Maurice off throughout the harrowing ordeal, which lasted for over 12 hours.

In a statement Scotland Yard said: “Officers from the Central West Command Unit were informed and quickly linked the incidents.

“Maurice was identified, arrested and charged.”

Detective Constable Ben Salmon, investigating, said: “Both victims showed considerable courage and bravery following these incidents, which were incredibly frightening for them both.

“Maurice’s behaviour was cold and calculated and I believe the public will be all the safer with him behind bars.”

Maurice, of Beaudesert Road, Birmingham, was jailed for six years at Kingston Crown Court on Friday.