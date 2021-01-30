Sarah Jessica Parker Answers One Big Question About Sex And The City's Upcoming Reboot

When details a new Sex And The City reboot were first confirmed, we “couldn’t help but wonder”... would they be addressing the coronavirus pandemic in the new episodes?

Sarah Jessica Parker has now confirmed we can expect to see her iconic Carrie Bradshaw character navigating a post-Covid New York in the forthcoming series, And Just Like That.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, SJP said the pandemic would “obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city they live in”.

She also said the show would explore “how has [the pandemic] changed relationships once friends disappear?”, saying: “I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

Revealing the writing team on the new show is “incredibly diverse in a really exciting way”, she said: “I think that [co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis], and I are all excited about the time that has passed.

“You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]?

“I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today. What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?”

Turning her attention to her own character, she added: “For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work?

“Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?”

While SJP, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all be reprising their Sex And The City characters for And Just Like That for the reboot, former co-star Kim Cattrall will not be joining them.

In recent years, Kim has made no secret of the fact she has little interest in playing Samantha Jones anymore, turning down the chance to appear in a third Sex And The City film back in 2018.

And Just Like That will run for 10 episodes on the streaming service HBO Max in the US, though there’s no word yet on how UK fans will be able to watch.

