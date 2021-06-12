Sarah Jessica Parker Shares First Photo With Reunited Sex And The City Co-Stars Ahead Of Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared the first photo with reunited Sex And The City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, ahead of the show’s upcoming reboot.

The trio are about to take the lead in And Just Like That... , a new mini-series picking up over a decade on from the events of the second Sex And The City film.

Production on the show is now officially underway, with SJP posting a picture of the central cast on her Instagram to commemorate the moment.

“Together again,” she wrote alongside the photo, which also featured the Manhattan skyline. “Read through our first episodes… alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

An excited Kristin then commented: “Love you forever and ever.”

Cynthia shared the same photo onto her own Instagram page, writing: “Friendship never goes out of style.”

The night before the first table read, Samantha Jessica Parker paid a visit to the real-life exterior of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment.

“Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again,” she said. “Here we go. I’m thrilled and terrified.”

As fans of Sex And The City are no doubt already aware, Kim Cattrall has declined to take part in And Just Like That…, stating that she was done playing her iconic character, Samantha Jones.

However, most of the cast will be back – including Chris Noth, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler as the central trio’s husbands, Mr Big, Steve Brady and Harry Goldenblatt, respectively.

Wille Garson will also be back as Carrie’s right-hand man, Stanford Blatch, while her former love interest Aidan Shaw – played by John Corbett – will also be back on the scene.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on the set of the first Sex And The City film (Photo: Ray Tamarra via Getty Images)

The streaming service HBO Max will be the home of And Just Like That… in the States, with no word yet on how British viewers will be able to tune in.

However, it’s probably a fair bet that it will debut on Sky Atlantic and the catch-up service NOW, which is usually where HBO productions – including the recent Friends reunion – are shown in the UK.

