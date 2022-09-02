Sex advice post accidentally shared by high school counselors, Texas district says

In a social media graphic about “self love,” a sketch shows a woman sitting on her bed with a sex toy. Surrounding her are several reminders — including how “toys can help you overcome sexual anxiety.”

High school counseling staff in Texas recently shared that post on a campus social media account, according to Texas State Rep. Jared Patterson.

In an Aug. 19 tweet, Patterson posted a screenshot of the post, which appears to have been shared on the Emerson High School Counseling Instagram page’s story. Posts shared to Instagram Stories are visible for 24 hours.

But that post on “self love reminders” was a mistake, according to Frisco Independent School District Government Affairs.

After Patterson tweeted the screenshot, the campus social media account originally said “the inappropriate content was shared because the account was hacked,” according to an Aug. 23 statement from district officials. But that same afternoon, officials learned the counselors’ account was never actually hacked.

“District and campus administrators determined that a staff member reposted the content from another account believing it to be content about self care without actually reading the text of the post,” officials said in the statement. “Later, when the staff member realized their mistake, they removed the post and posted that the account had been hacked.”

Campus and district administrators disabled the account, though it is on Instagram as of Sept. 2.

“We sincerely apologize for resharing the inaccurate post,” Frisco ISD Government Affairs said. “We were attempting to respond quickly with what we believed to be true information. In the future, we will verify such posts from other District accounts prior to resharing them.”

Emerson High School is in McKinney, a suburb of the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area.

