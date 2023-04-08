Sewage discharges in Therese Coffey’s constituency rose last year despite national fall

AFP_33AF92K.jpg - Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Sewage discharges in the Environment Secretary’s constituency increased last year despite a fall in their number nationally, The Telegraph can reveal.

The figures come as Therese Coffey tries to lead a government crackdown on water companies dumping sewage into rivers and coastal areas.

According to analysis by the Liberal Democrats, there were 982 sewage spills in East Suffolk, the local authority that covers Ms Coffey’s constituency of Suffolk Coastal, in in 2022. This was up on the 962 sewage spills recorded in 2021.

The increase came despite a national fall in sewage dumping incidents. Overall, sewage was spilled into England’s rivers and seas by water companies on 301,091 occasions last year for 1.7 million hours.

This was a 19 per cent reduction in the number of spills compared to 2021, when there were 372,533 such incidents. However, the Environment Agency said this was “largely as a result of last year’s dry weather rather than water company improvements”.

The figures also show there were eight faulty monitors in the East Suffolk area, a category applied when a monitor operates for less than 90 per cent of the time. Just one monitor was faulty in 2021.

The Lib Dems are making water pollution a key plank of their campaign for the local elections in May, and Tim Farron, the party’s environment spokesman, said: “These embarrassing figures show sewage is being dumped regularly right under the Environment Secretary’s nose.

“How can Therese Coffey be trusted to tackle the sewage scandal when it’s getting worse in her own backyard? It shows she needs to resign or be sacked.

“The public in Suffolk and across the country are rightfully disgusted that this government is allowing water companies to pump their filthy sewage in our treasured rivers and beaches. People are getting sick from swimming in sewage-infested rivers, but Conservative ministers just don’t seem to care.”

A Tory source hit back, claiming the Lib Dems were not alive to the issue when the party was in the coalition government.

Story continues

“It’s rich for the Liberal Democrats to criticise monitoring when, under the coalition, the Lib Dem water minister did nothing,” said the source. “It was a Conservative minister that first required water companies to monitor sewage overflows at scale.

“Classic Lib Dems – they didn’t deal with the s--- when they were in government, and now they are full of it. Monitoring will be up to 100 per cent by the end of the year, and we’ll hold water companies to account for delivering them in working condition.”

Under a new plan for water unveiled by Ms Coffey last week, the Government has pledged unlimited penalties for polluting companies to fund river restoration projects. There will also be acceleration of investments in infrastructure including schemes to cut the frequency of spills.

A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “This Government is the first to take such comprehensive action on storm overflows – and our new Plan for Water sets out the increased investment, tougher enforcement and tighter regulation to tackle this issue.

“This includes accelerating investment from Anglian Water, with £27 million invested in tackling storm overflow in the east of England now.

“The Environment Secretary has demanded an action plan on every storm overflow from every company in England, prioritising those near bathing waters. We are also consulting to give regulators more powers to impose much larger penalties for polluters without needing to go to court.”