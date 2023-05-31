Sevilla vs Roma live stream: How to watch Europa League final for FREE on TV in UK today

Sevilla and Roma collide in a fascinating Europa League final clash in Budapest tonight.

Jose Mourinho puts his proud unbeaten run in European showpiece fixtures on the line against the undisputed kings of this competition.

‘The Special One’ has won all five of his previous finals on the continent, and is hunting a sixth European title with a fourth different team as well as a third Europa League triumph overall.

However, the Giallorossi are in for a tough test against Sevilla, who have won Europe’s secondary club competition twice as many times as anyone else.

A remarkable seventh success in the Hungarian capital this evening would be just reward for a fine turnaround under Jose Luis Mendilibar, who has steadied the ship brilliantly after Jorge Sampaoli’s disastrous reign had left the Andalusians in danger of relegation from LaLiga.

How to watch Sevilla vs Roma

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s final will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off time.

However, BT also announced on Tuesday that all three major European finals over the coming weeks would be made available to watch for free via their website and YouTube channel.

Live stream: A free live stream will be available online via the BT Sport website and YouTube channel.

Live blog: Follow the action this evening with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog.