Sevilla vs Roma LIVE: Result and reaction as Sevilla win Europa League via penalty shootout

Sevilla are the Europa League champions. It’s a familiar phrase as the Spanish side lifted the trophy for a record-extending seventh time after defeating Roma via a penalty shootout in Budapest.

The champions were second best in the first half. They started slow and sluggish as Roma dictated the tempo of the game. Jose Mourinho risked starting Paulo Dybala up front for the Serie A team and was rewarded with the opening goal as Dybala slotted home from the left side of the box.

Roma then sat back as the second half began with Sevilla gaining the upperhand. Luck played a big part in the equaliser despite the more positive play from Jose Luis Mendiliar’s men. Jesus Navas whipped the ball in from the right and it deflected off Gianluca Mancini to bring the game level.

There it remained through extra-time before the final went to a penalty shootout. Roma squandered their spot kick and Gonzalo Montiel guided home the winning kick to earn Sevilla their seventh Europa League victory.

Sevilla beat Roma in the 2023 Europa League final via penalty shootout

They lift the trophy for a record-extending seventh time and qualify for next season’s Champions League

FT - The match ends 1-1 and will go to extra-time and possibly penalties

76’ NO PENALTY! - The referee overturns the decision after VAR intervention (SEV 1-1 ROM)

74’ PENALTY! - Ocampos is brought down by Ibanez (SEV 1-1 ROM)

64’ CHANCE! - Bono blocks Abraham’s effort from close (SEV 1-1 ROM)

55’ GOAL! - Mancini inadvertently turns the ball into his own net (SEV 1-1 ROM)

45+7’ POST! - Rakitic drills the woodwork late in the first half (SEV 0-1 ROM)

44’ CLOSE! - Fernando nods over the top from a corner (SEV 0-1 ROM)

35’ GOAL! - Dybala gives Roma the lead in the Europa League final (SEV 0-1 ROM)

12’ SAVE! - Bono denies Spinazzola and palms the shot wide (SEV 0-0 ROM)

Sevilla FC 5 - 2 AS Roma

Gonzalo Montiel the penalty hero again as Sevilla win seventh Europa League title

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:53 , Mike Jones

Gonzalo Montiel was the penalty hero once more as Sevilla made it a magnificent seven in the Europa League and handed Roma boss Jose Mourinho his first defeat in a European final.

Mourinho was on track to become the most decorated European manager in history with six trophies when Paulo Dybala defied an ankle injury he has been carrying for the last month to put the Serie A side in front in a scrappy affair in Budapest.

Gianluca Mancini, who had provided the assist for Dybala, put into his own net as the game finished 1-1 after 120 minutes then missed from the spot, as did Roger Ibanez, before Montiel scored the decisive penalty to secure a 4-1 shootout win for the Spaniards.

Sevilla win seventh Europa League title

Sevilla win the Europa League in penalty shootout against Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:37 , Mike Jones

Sevilla win the Europa League in penalty shootout against Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:30 , Mike Jones

The Roma team have collected their medals and disappeared down the tunnel. The Sevilla players are taking their time, they’re soaking in the moment in front of their fans who have travelled all this way to see them lift Europe’s second competition.

Sevilla win the Europa League in penalty shootout against Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:22 , Mike Jones

The trophy presentation is about to start. The Roma players look distraught as Jose Mourinho gives them a pep talk in a huddle.

They were the underdogs to beat the Europa League kings and gave it a good go. In the end it just wasn’t to be.

Sevilla win the Europa League in penalty shootout against Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:09 , Mike Jones

The Sevilla players set off in celebration. They fought from a goal down to force a penalty shootout and battered their Italian opponents to claim the title.

The Spaniards will lift the trophy for a record-extending seventh time.

Penalties: Sevilla 4-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:06 , Mike Jones

Montiel scores on his second attempt! Sevilla win the penalty shootout and claim a seventh Europa League title. They truly are the kings of this competition.

Penalties: Sevilla 3-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:04 , Mike Jones

Gonzalo Montiel can win it for Sevilla. He steps up but misses!

Is there hope for Roma?

No, the penalty is getting retaken as the goalkeeper came off his line too early!

Penalties: Sevilla 3-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:03 , Mike Jones

Missed! Roger Ibanez hits the post, more worry for Roma!

Penalties: Sevilla 3-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:02 , Mike Jones

Ivan Rakitic doesn’t miss, he beats Rui Patricio to extend Sevilla’s lead.

Penalties: Sevilla 2-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 23:01 , Mike Jones

Missed! Gianluca Mancini goes down the middle but Bono keeps it out!

Penalties: Sevilla 2-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:59 , Mike Jones

Erik Lamela goes to the right and scores too!

Penalties: Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:58 , Mike Jones

Bryan Cristante finds the bottom corner in response!

All square.

Penalties: Sevilla 1-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:57 , Mike Jones

Lucas Ocampos scores the first penalty for Sevilla!

Penalties: Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:56 , Mike Jones

Sevilla have won two Uefa Cup/Europa League finals on penalties before against Espanyol (2007) and Benfica (2014).

Will they lose a Europa League final for the first time or will Jose Mourinho lose a European final for the first time?

ET Full-time: Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:52 , Mike Jones

120+11 mins: The whistle finally goes for full-time and the Europa League final will be decided by a penalty shootout!

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:51 , Mike Jones

120+10 mins: A Roma free kick is curled into the box and nodded behind for a corner. The next set piece is whipped over to Chris Smalling who bombs a headed effort of his own onto the crossbar!

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:48 , Mike Jones

120+6 mins: The alloted time is over but more faffing from the coaches and officials means the game with go on for a few more minutes.

Blow the whistle ref and relieve us all of this misery please.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:45 , Mike Jones

120+3 mins: There have been 10 yellow cards among the players and a few for the managerial staff including Jose Mourinho. It feels as though every decision from the referee has been aggressively questioned by both sides.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:41 , Mike Jones

120 mins: Another six minutes of stoppage time to play. A winning goal now would almost be a disappointment as this game deserves the drama of a penalty shootout.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:36 , Mike Jones

115 mins: Roger Ibanez is back on his feet and the match goes on in the familiar way. Roma sit back and defend as Sevilla use the wide areas to put in crosses.

More and more players are going down injured now as neither team is prepared to take any chances.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:31 , Mike Jones

111 mins: Roger Ibanez is down after taking an elbow to the face from Erik Lamela. There’s more time going out of the game and there’ll be at least four minutes added on at the end of extra-time.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:28 , Mike Jones

106 mins: Nemanja Gudelj gets the second half of extra-time started in exciting fashion by drilling a long ranged shot wide of the left-hand post.

Rui Patricio watched it go by but it’s been the most excitement this match has seen in a while.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:23 , Mike Jones

105 mins: The first half of extra-time comes and goes incident free. There’s a quick break before the players run around for another 15 minutes waiting for the penalty shootout to start.

I’d be massively surprised if there was a late winner before then.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:17 , Mike Jones

102 mins: As in the second half, Sevilla are the more adventurous side but they haven’t done much with the ball and Roma seem very comfortable keeping them at bay.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:10 , Mike Jones

96 mins: There’s a couple more changes for Sevilla now. Karim Rekik and Gonzalo Montiel take the places of Alex Telles and Jesus Naves.

Sevilla now have fresh legs down the wings and could get after Roma from the wide areas.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:08 , Mike Jones

93 mins: It’s probably safe to say that neither team has gained the respect of any neutral fans watching. It’s been a boring game with very few chances to speak off.

Alex Telles is down for Sevilla, he seems to have some cramp or else has picked up a knock heading a cross clear.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:05 , Mike Jones

90 mins: The game is restarted with Jose Mourinho making another substitution for Roma. Zeki Celik is replaced with Nicola Zalewski.

ET Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:04 , Mike Jones

So, another 30 minutes to play in Budapest to decide who will win the 2023 Europa League. Will there be a winning goal or is this final destined for penalties?

Full-time: Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 22:01 , Mike Jones

90+6 mins: Roma face a couple of late shots but Rui Patricio keeps one out before Fernando drags the second wide of the target.

The whistle goes and the Europa League final is going to extra-time!

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:57 , Mike Jones

90+3 mins: It’s been a match devoid of real chances and one that could easily have finished goalless. There has been a couple of goals but the odds are heavily in favour of this one going to penalties.

Three minutes of stoppage time to play.

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:54 , Mike Jones

90 mins: Six minutes of added time to play at the end of the game. Will there be a winning goal?

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:50 , Mike Jones

86 mins: Roma are back to doggedly defending deep in their own half. Sevilla are pushing for the winner but their crosses are being cleared without too much trouble.

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:47 , Mike Jones

83 mins: Roma now appeal for a handball inside the box but the defender’s arm is in a natural position and nothing comes from it.

Roma’s staff kick off in a massive bundle of fury at the decision and one of them gets a yellow card.

When play resumes Pellegrini dinks a free kick into the box and finds Belotti who volleys an effort wide of the nearest post!

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:44 , Mike Jones

80 mins: 10 minutes of the 90 left to play with the game and trophy still in the balance. Can one of these teams go and find a winner or is the Europa League final heading to extra-time?

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:41 , Mike Jones

76 mins: No penalty! VAR calls the referee over to the monitor and shows that Ibanez did connect with Ocampos’ foot. The contact is judged to be minimal though and the penalty is overturned!

Penalty to Sevilla!

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:39 , Mike Jones

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

74 mins: Tricky footwork from Lucas Ocampos sees him slipped the ball inside the box. He gets around Roger Ibanez who sticks out a leg and brings down the Sevilla forward.

VAR are looking at the incident.

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:36 , Mike Jones

71 mins: This game could go either way and it’s unclear who will come out on top. Suso lifts a cross into the middle and finds Ocampos but he nods his effort over the top.

This final has extra-time written all over it.

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:32 , Mike Jones

67 mins: Paulo Dybala’s night is over as he is replaced with Gini Wijnaldum for Roma. His introduction should get the Italian side more control in the middle of the pitch.

Roma need a response to Sevilla’s dominance.

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:30 , Mike Jones

64 mins: Sevilla have turned the match around. They’ve now had more possession, more shots and look the most likely to go on and get a winner.

Roma win a free kick that drops to Tammy Abraham in the box. He turns the ball towards goal but Bono blocks it with his body to deny him a goal.

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:25 , Mike Jones

61 mins: Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini stand over free kick which is a touch over 30-yards out from goal. Pellegrini is the man who shoots but he smokes the shot right into the middle of the wall.

Sevilla 1-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:23 , Mike Jones

58 mins: It’s always a risky tactic to sit back with just a one-goal lead but that’s what Roma decided to do with 45 minutes left in the game.

They handed all the momentum to Sevilla who, thanks to the changes, have pounced on.

Matic is brought down in the middle of the pitch and Roma win a free kick. Can they get their noses back in front?

GOAL! Sevilla 1-1 Roma (Mancini OG, 55’)

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:19 , Mike Jones

55 mins: Sevilla are level! They’ve been the better team since the restart and it’s the old timer, Jesus Navas who makes it happen.

He bombs it down the right wing and whips a cross into the box. Youssef En-Nesyri is the targetman inside the six-yard box. He’s shoulder to shoulder with Gianluca Mancini and the ball hits the defender before rebounding into the back of the net!

Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:16 , Mike Jones

53 mins: Shot! Sevilla’s substitutes have had an impact. Erik Lamela drifts into space on the left side and draws a couple of defenders over to him.

He then slips the ball inside for Alex Telles who runs onto it and nails a left-footed strike over the top!

Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:14 , Mike Jones

51 mins: This is better from Sevilla who already seem livelier than they did in the first half. Alex Telles makes a fine run down the left wing and lifts a cross into the box.

There are plenty of targets in the area for him to pick out but the ball is scooped away just before is reaches Lucas Ocampos.

Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:11 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Gianluca Mancini stops a Sevilla attack from developing by shoving Lamela to the deck. He collects a yellow despite protesting his innocence to the referee.

Second half: Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:09 , Mike Jones

Sevilla get ball rolling once more in Budapest. They’ve made a couple of changes at the break as Erik Lamela and Suso are on in place of Bryan Gil and Oliver Torres.

HT Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:01 , Mike Jones

Paulo Dybala is the first Argentine to score in a Uefa final since Lionel Messi (Barcelona) in 2010/11 Champions League.

He’s also the first Argentine to score in a Europa League/Uefa Cup final since Crespo (Parma) in 1999.

HT Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:57 , Mike Jones

Half-time: Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:52 , Mike Jones

45+7 mins: Off the post! Ivan Rakitic blasts one from range and strikes it well. Rui Patricio can’t get close to the effort and is saved by the right hand post.

The whistle goes to signal the halfway point and Paulo Dybala’s glorious strike is the difference as the teams head down the tunnel into the break.

Roma were camped very deep in the final few minutes in order to keep their lead in tact and that may be an early insight into how the second half will play out.

Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:49 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins: Bryan Gil is slipped into space on the right wing and gets into the box for Sevilla. He should cross the ball but cuts back onto his left foot and dallies too long in possession.

Roma’s many defenders flock to him and recover the ball before booting it well clear.

Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:47 , Mike Jones

45 mins: There’s going to be seven minutes of injury time in this first half. This match has really been a battle of attrition with one of two players coming off worse for wear.

Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:44 , Mike Jones

44 mins: Close! A Sevilla corner is whipped into the box where Fernando sneaks in behind Nemanja Matic. He leaps above the Roma midfielder and wins the aerial ball but can only head it over the crossbar.

Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:42 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Roma are going to be difficult to beat now. They’ve got themselves into the lead and will be disciplined in defence. Jose Mourinho’s teams usually are and they will no doubt get men behind the ball when Sevilla have possession.

The Spanish side haven’t been threatening at all.

Sevilla 0-1 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:40 , Mike Jones

38 mins: There’s a bit of needle in the game now. Sevilla’s dugout have been kicking off with the officials since the goal was scored and that frustration is boiling over onto the pitch.

Ivan Rakitic takes out Roger Ibanez gifting Roma a free kick in the middle of the pitch.

GOAL! Sevilla 0-1 Roma (Dybala, 35’)

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:36 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Roma strike first! Bryan Cristante wins the ball off Ivan Rakitic in the middle of the pitch then pokes it to Gianluca Mancini.

Mancini threads a wonderful pass up the pitch to Paulo Dybala who touches the ball into the box and smokes it across the area to pick out the far bottom corner!

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:34 , Mike Jones

30 mins: There’s a penalty shout from Roma as the ball is clipped into the box. It bounces across towards Tammy Abraham who bends to control the ball with his head.

Nemanja Gudelj is on hand to clear his lines but raises his foot quite high and clips Abraham on the head. The Roma players want a penalty and VAR gets involved but nothing come from it.

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:29 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Sevilla have had a surprising 59% possession. It doesn’t feel like it as they haven’t hit their stride with Roma getting men behind the ball when they lose possession.

The Italian side are more direct too and have, so far, created the only real chance of the game.

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:24 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Ivan Rakitic does boot the ball long but Chris Smalling leaps highest and heads it away from Roma.

The Spanish side attempt to keep the pressure on with Oliver Torres weaving around the edge of the box but Roma are well drilled and force Sevilla into a retreat.

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:22 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Nemanja Matic sees the first yellow card of the game for an elbow to Lucas Ocampos’ face. Jose Mourinho isn’t happy with the decision and it’s perhaps a touch harsh from the referee.

Sevilla win a free kick and have the opportunity to send one into the box.

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:21 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Roma’s Zeki Celik needs treatment after another clash of heads. Sevilla’s build-up play is very slow tonight, they’re passing it around as though there’s no confidence within the team at all.

Defensively they’ve been very good though. It’s a stark contrast at the minute.

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:15 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Jose Mourinho is sighing in frustration over in the Roma dugouts after that save from Bono. Still, he’ll be happy with how his team have started the game.

15 minutes played and Roma look to have settled into the match.

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:13 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Save! Leonardo Spinazzola starts the move with a pass over to Paulo Dybala. He brings the ball down the right side before linking up with Zeki Celik in the box.

The ball is pulled back to the left side where Spinazzola runs onto the pass and boots a first time effort straight at goal leaving Bono with a comfortable save across to his right.

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:10 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Roma nod the corner away and look to break quickly up the pitch Paulo Dybala nips around Bryan Gil before getting clipped by Gudelj and winning a free kick.

It’s wasted though as a forward pass is chipped over the top and bounces straight through to Yassine Bounou.

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: It’s been a decent start with Roma being the slightly more aggressive side. Tammy Abraham lifts a cross into the box from the left but can’t find a teammate.

Sevilla then sweep up the pitch and win themselves a corner.

Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Lorenzo Pellegrini swings an early corner into the box for Roma but it’s cleared away by Nemanja Gudelj. Roger Ibanez flung himself at the aerial ball and clashes heads with Gudelj just after the defender clears the ball.

The Sevilla man stays down and needs checking over by the physios but he seems okay to play on.

Kick off: Sevilla 0-0 Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 20:01 , Mike Jones

Roma get the ball rolling for the Europa League final. It’s pumped long and won in the air by Loic Bade who nods it forward where the Italian side collects it in midfield.

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:56 , Mike Jones

The Europa League trophy is brought out onto the edge of the pitch before the two teams walk past it as they take to the field. The stadium is packed, it’s noisy and it’s bouncing.

This should be a cracking final but which team will become champions? Kick off is up next...

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:53 , Mike Jones

This is Sevilla’s seventh final in the Uefa Cup or Europa League and they have yet to lose one. Their winning run goes back as far as 2006 when they claimed their first victory over Middlesbrough in Eindhoven.

Here are all the finals the Spaniards have won:

2006: Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough (Eindhoven)

2007: Sevilla 2-2 Espanyol - Sevilla won on penalties (Glasgow)

2014: Sevilla 0-0 Benfica - Sevilla won on penalties (Turin)

2015: Sevilla 3-2 Dnipro (Warsaw)

2016: Sevilla 3-1 Liverpool (Basel)

2020: Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan (Cologne)

Pellegrini on Roma’s tactical approach

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:48 , Mike Jones

Roma captain, Lorenzo Pellegrini, explained how his team are planning on approaching tonight’s final saying: “Knowing how to approach a match tactically does not mean attacking like crazy and allowing your opponent to score.

“For me, to approach the game in a right tactical way is to try to limit your opponent. We analysed all the teams and tried to figure out how to contain their strengths.

“We managed because we are in the final. To sacrifice and make an extra run for your team-mate is not leaving the bus in front of the goal but wanting to be here.“

Rakitic’s pre-match thoughts

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:43 , Mike Jones

Sevilla midfielder, Ivan Rakitic said: “The coach has been very clear from the start about what he wants. This won’t change tomorrow.

“We have to be ourselves. When we say nobody loves the competition like we do, it’s not because some bright spark in the club offices said it. It’s because we think that way.

“We have to play the perfect game and win the cup and bring it home.”

Will Tammy emulate Jose?

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:38 , Mike Jones

England striker Tammy Abraham is looking to become the first player to win the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. And he’d be doing it in successive years.

He won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2020/21, even though he did not feature in the final against Manchester City, before lifting the Europa Conference League with Roma last year.

Only Jose Mourinho, as a coach, has won all three trophies. Will Abraham become the second person to get his hands on all three?

Pre-match thoughts from Nemaja Gudelj

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:33 , Mike Jones

Sevilla midfielder Nemanja Gudelj spoke before kick off saying: "If somebody had told us at the beginning of the season that this would be the case [Sevilla being in the final], we wouldn’t really have believed them.

"Mendilibar has to be thanked for that. We’ve improved our overall style of play, we’ve started getting better results and we’ve started playing the way that Sevilla used to play a few years ago."

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:28 , Mike Jones

This is Roma’s fifth European final - after the 1961 Fairs Cup, 1984 European Cup, 1991 Uefa Cup and 2022 Europa Conference League.

They were successful in the 1961 Fairs Cup and the 2022 Europa Conference League but lost both cup finals in 1984 and 1991.

Which way will this one go?

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:23 , Mike Jones

Sevilla’s Jesus Navas, at 37 years and 191 days old, is the oldest outfielder to start the final since David Weir, who was 38, for Rangers against Zenit in 2008.

Navas won Sevilla’s first Uefa Cup in 2006 against Middlesbrough when he was 20 years and 170 days old.

Jose Mourinho’s European honours

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:18 , Mike Jones

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has been to five European finals and has won every single one of them. Here’s a list of when and who he’s beaten in European competition.

2003 Uefa Cup: Porto 3-2 Celtic (Seville)

2004 Champions League: Monaco 0-3 Porto (Gelsenkirchen)

2010 Champions League: Bayern Munich 0-2 Inter Milan (Madrid)

2017 Europa League: Ajax 0-2 Manchester United (Solna)

2022 Europa Conference League: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord (Tirana)

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:13 , Mike Jones

Both teams inspect the pitch ahead of kick off at 8pm. Which side will become the 2022/23 Europa League champions?

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:08 , Mike Jones

There’s a lot more at stake in tonight’s final that just a trophy.

The winners at Budapest’s Puskas Arena will play in next season’s Champions League with tonight’s final being the only hope of doing so for both teams.

Neither team has finished in the top four of their respective leagues, while Sevilla - 11th in La Liga - could miss out on Europe entirely if they lose.

The year that sportswashing won: A season that changed football forever

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:03 , Mike Jones

For an illustration of the sort of double-think that has pervaded football this campaign, consider the actions of one prominent figure. They have effusively praised Manchester City in public, but constantly asked when the Premier League investigation is going to be concluded in private.

This could actually refer to a few people, and might well be necessary realpolitik. It’s also the reality of the game in the 2022-23 season, one that has gone on so long that two contrasting perspectives on the same subject could both be entirely fair at different times.

This was a campaign that was deeply predictable at one end and wondrously open below that. City may make history by winning a treble but also made history in becoming the first champions to have been charged with breaches that could yet see them expelled from the Premier League. Manchester United were often a shambles in some record defeats but also sensibly getting things together under the astute Erik ten Hag. On it goes, just like the season itself. There’s still almost a month left.

The year that sportswashing won: A season that changed football forever

Pre-match thoughts from Sevilla’s sporting director

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:58 , Mike Jones

Sevilla sporting director Monchi spoke to the Spanish media about how his team will fare in tonight’s final saying: “It’ll be difficult because they’re a team who make few mistakes and give little away. You have to beat them – rather than them losing – and try not to commit errors as they live off them.

“Mourinho’s a wily old fox in these contests and he tries to take the pressure off them to put it on us. I don’t know if Smalling, Dybala and Belotti are kids.

“So I don’t think this talk of favourites means much. We’ve got to a good moment after a very tough season. The coach has managed to convince the group of a concept and we’re defending that to the end.”

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:53 , Mike Jones

Sevilla are the record six-time winners and have never lost a Europa League final while Jose Mourinho, who manages Roma, has won all five European finals he has ever been involved in.

One of these records will end tonight but who will be on the winning side?

Sevilla vs Roma team changes

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:48 , Mike Jones

José Luis Mendilibar is forced into one change to the Sevilla team that saw off Juventus in the Europa League semi-finals. Marcos Acuna was sent off in the second leg so Alex Telles comes in a left-back to replace him.

Jose Mourinho meanwhile makes two changes to the Roma side with Paulo Dybala and Chris Smalling slotting in as replacements for Andrea Belotti and Edoardo Bove.

Sevilla vs Roma line-ups

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:43 , Mike Jones

Sevilla XI: Bono; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Telles; Fernandom Rakitic; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri

Roma XI: Patricio; Ibanez, Mancini, Smalling; Spinazzola, Cristante, Matic, Zeki Celik; Pellegrini, Abraham, Dybala

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:40 , Mike Jones

There is just one previous meeting between these two clubs, when Sevilla won 2-0 in a Europa League round of 16 tie in Duisburg in August 2020.

The scorers that day were Sergio Reguilnn, who spent this season on loan at Atletico from Tottenham, and Youssef En-Nesyri who should start tonight.

Pre-match thoughts from Jose Mourinho

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:35 , Mike Jones

Roma’s coach José Mourinho said: “History does not play.

“My colleague [Mendilibar] believes that history makes Sevilla favourites, I respect that. We are in the final because we deserved to be, they have a history that we do not have.

“For them to play the final is a normal thing, for us it is an extraordinary event. I have had more opportunities to play in European competitions, but Mendilibar is of the same generation as me, with the same white hair.

“We are on an equal footing. It’s the same for the players: Sevilla have more experience, but we’ve been playing together for two years.”

Pre-match thoughts from Mendilibar

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:30 , Mike Jones

Sevilla’s head coach, José Luis Mendilibar, gave his thoughts about tonight’s final ahead of kick off saying: “Mistakes are what you pay for in games like this and it’s about making the fewest mistakes possible.

“We’ve eliminated big teams but the most difficult one is ahead of us. Whoever makes the fewest mistakes will win. Roma are a very strong team defensively. I don’t think they need many chances to score and to win.

“They are comfortable if they have to defend close to their area but also if they have to step forward and press. They don’t get nervous, they are calm. And we need to play with that same calm too.”

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:25 , Mike Jones

The fans are having a great time as they arrive at the Puskas Arena. Kick off for this Europa League final is at 8pm and the team news should be dropping fairly soon.

Jose Mourinho flashing the old charm with chance to return to the big time

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:20 , Mike Jones

They usually come out of nowhere, but reduce everyone to sniggering laughter – even if some of it can be a bit guilty.

Jose Mourinho still stays in contact with other managers as well as former colleagues and there are often moments where he feels the need to comment on someone else in the game, and sends out a message featuring the most cutting descriptions. Some of it can be unprintable. All of it is really sent to amuse the recipient.

It shows the old mischief is there. It shows the old charm is there. It’s also working on people anew.

Jose Mourinho flashing the old charm with chance to return to the big time

Sevilla vs Roma latest odds and prediction

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:15 , Mike Jones

Latest odds:

For 90 minutes

Sevilla: 13/8

Draw: 9/5

Roma: 17/10

Prediction:

Sevilla’s Europa League heritage or Jose Mourinho’s European magic? Either way, this will be close, but with a Roma winner in extra time. Sevilla 1-2 Roma, after extra time

Sevilla vs Roma predicted line-ups

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:10 , Mike Jones

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesus Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri

Roma: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham

What is the team news?

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:05 , Mike Jones

Marcos Acuna is suspended but Joan Jordan and Suso have overcome injuries to be avialable for the final. Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are doubts.

Paulo Dybala is a doubt for the Europa League final and has not played since the first leg of the semi-finals three weeks ago. Leonardo Spinazzola is also doubtful - but both players have trained ahead of the final.

How to watch the Europa League final

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:00 , Mike Jones

Sevilla face Roma at 8pm BST on Wednesday 31st May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The Europa League final will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 7:15pm.

BT Sport have also made the Europa League final free for everyone in the UK. The match will be available for free at www.btsport.com/final, on the BT Sport YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/btsport, or via the BT Sport App.

Sevilla vs Roma

Wednesday 31 May 2023 16:39 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League final as Sevilla and Roma go head-to-head to win Europe’s second competition.

The edge has to be given to Sevilla who are the kings of the Europa League. They’ve won the competition a record six times and have already defeated the likes of Manchester United and Juventus on their way to the final. With Champions League qualification not a option for them in terms of league position this season, their only chance of making it into Europe’s top tier is to win this evening.

They’re up against Roma who themselves are targeting a spot in the Champions League as well as more silverware under boss Jose Mourinho. Mourinho’s side were victorious in the inaugural Europa Conference League last year and are now in another European final. Roma have never won the Europa League so will lift the trophy for the very first time if they defeat Sevilla tonight.

We’ll bring all the team news, build-up and updates from Budapest before kick off at 8pm.