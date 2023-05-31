Sevilla vs Roma line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League final

Sevilla will look to win the Europa League for a record-extending seventh time when they face Roma in the final tonight in Budapest.

The Europa League kings have defeated Juventus and Manchester United to reach another final in the competition - but the Spanish side have had a difficult season domestically and battled relegation for much of the campaign.

Now under their third manager of the season in José Luis Mendilibar, they face a Roma side who are looking to seal back-to-back European titles under Jose Mourinho following their victory in the Europa Conference League last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Europa League final?

Sevilla face Roma at 8pm BST on Wednesday 31 May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How can I watch it?

The Europa League final will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 7:15pm.

BT Sport have also made the Europa League final free for everyone in the UK. The match will be available for free at www.btsport.com/final, on the BT Sport YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/btsport, or via the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Marcos Acuna is suspended but Joan Jordan and Suso have overcome injuries to be avialable for the final. Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are doubts.

Paulo Dybala is a doubt for the Europa League final and has not played since the first leg of the semi-finals three weeks ago. Leonardo Spinazzola is also doubtful - but both players have trained ahead of the final.

Predicted line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesus Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Alex Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri

Roma: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham

Odds

For 90 minutes

Sevilla: 13/8

Draw: 9/5

Roma: 17/10

Prediction

Sevilla’s Europa League heritage or Mourinho’s European magic? Either way, this will be close, but with a Roma winner in extra time. Sevilla 1-2 Roma, after extra time