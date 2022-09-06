Sevilla vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Champions League game online tonight

Erling Haaland has got off to a remarkable start at Man City (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City’s long-standing annual quest to finally win the Champions League gets underway on Tuesday evening as they travel to Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to take on Sevilla.

Getting out of the groups has never been an issue for Pep Guardiola’s men - they have successfully done so for each of the last nine campaigns - but converting that into trophy success has thus far proved impossible, although the signing of Erling Haaland and the electric start he’s made to the Premier League season has increased hopes that this year, they may finally break their European duck.

A Sevilla side managed by ex-Spain boss Julen Lopetegui provide the opening opposition but have made a truly dismal start to the 2022-23 campaign. An uninspiring 1-1 home draw with Valladolid is the only point they’ve picked up in their first four LaLiga games as defeats to Osasuna, Almeria and a 3-0 reverse to Barcelona at the weekend have left them 17th in the early table.

By contrast, Man City are unbeaten in the Premier League and sitting pretty in second spot in the nascent standings. A 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend was a slight blip, and the second time they’ve dropped points this term following a 3-3 draw with Newcastle, but confidence is high at the Etihad Stadium with their new star No 9 bringing dreams of continental glory.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.

When is Sevilla vs Man City?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 6 September. It will be played at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2 with coverage getting underway from 7pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Kyle Walker came off injured against Aston Villa, meaning Joao Cancelo could move to right-back and either Sergio Gomez or more likely Nathan Ake will slot in on the left. Aymeric Laporte’s knee injury means he is ruled out, while Kalvin Phillips faces a race against time to be fit but Riyad Mahrez is likely to come into the starting XI as part of the forward line.

Story continues

Sevilla are facing a shortage of defensive bodies with Karim Rekik and Marcao both injured, Jesus Corona on the sidelines long term and last season’s star defenders Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos having left the club over the summer. Jesus Navas will likely slot in at full-back but there are fitness concerns over ex-Manchester United man Adnan Januzaj that saw him left out of the squad at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Sevilla XI: Bounou; Navas, Nianzou, Fernando, Acuna; Jordan, Rakitic, Delaney; Lamela, Gomez; En-Nesyri

Man City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Sevilla: 15/2

Draw: 4/1

Man City: 4/11

Prediction

Sevilla are in dire form and although Man City have had a couple of small slip-ups recently, they will get their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with a comfortable win in southern Spain. Sevilla 0-3 Man City