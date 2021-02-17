Is Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash
The Champions League continues on Wednesday night as Sevilla host Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, first leg. When the draw was made at the end of the group phase it was the German side who looked the stronger and the favourites - but that has all changed, with Dortmund removing Lucien Favre and installing Edin Terzic as interim boss.
Marco Rose will join as the new head coach from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be joining a team in the Champions League as BVB are down in sixth, with one win in six in the Bundesliga.
Sevilla have been the complete opposite, winning five on the spin in LaLiga to sit in fourth place, as well as beating Barcelona in the Copa del Rey recently.
The Spanish side finished in their group behind Chelsea, while Dortmund topped their own ahead of Lazio, Brugges and Zenit with just one defeat from the six group stage games - but they have lost five times since then in the league, with injuries to key players also hurting them.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, 17 February at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Lucas Ocampos is unlikely to feature after a bad tackle recently. Jesus Navas and Marcos Acuna are both needing late fitness tests and Oscar Rodriguez is a doubt.
Dortmund will be without several starters, in particular goalkeeper Roman Burki and midfielder Axel Witsel. Defenders Dan-Axel Zagadou, Lukasz Piszczek and Thomas Meunier are all out, meaning Emre Can will probably play right-back again. Thomas Delaney has not travelled with the team.
Predicted line-ups
SEV - Bounou; Vidal, Kounde, Carlos, Rekik; Fernando, Rakitic, Jordan; Suso, En-Nesyri, Gomez
BVB - Hitz; Can, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Dahoud; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland
Odds
Sevilla - 17/12
Draw - 28/11
Dortmund - 9/4
Prediction
The Spanish side are easily the more in-form and have fewer injury absentees, so the emphasis will be on them taking advantage of both factors to establish a first-leg lead. Sevilla 2-1 Dortmund.
