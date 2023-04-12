Sevilla president has high hopes for 'king of the competition' ahead of Man Utd tie

Sevilla president Jose Castro rallied his side ahead of their Europa League tie against Manchester United after the Spanish outfit landed in England for the first leg.

Castro reflected on Sevilla's rich history in the competition as reason for optimism despite the backdrop of a poor LaLiga campaign that sees them in 12th.

This Europa League track record includes six titles, with the most recent coming in 2020 after a semi-final 2-1 win over United.

Castro said: "We have the opportunity after a bad league season that we are doing. In Europe, we are in remarkable shape, and if we advance, it would be outstanding.

"We are the king of the competition, we are going to make it difficult, and the squad is aware, because for Sevilla, the Europa League is something else.

"[United] have the environment, the stadium, the squad, the budget, the clubs they have eliminated... but we are in our competition, and we are going to try to make it difficult, with the memories of going through as we have done on other occasions against this team."

In 2019-20, goals from Suso and Luuk de Jong saw Julen Lopetegui's side through, while Sevilla also eliminated United from the Champions League last 16 in 2017-18.

They are big underdogs this time, however, with Sevilla's domestic form contrasting with a top-four push in Manchester as Erik ten Hag continues to impose his vision on his United squad.

"We know the difficulty of the tie, which is complicated because they are a great team with a huge squad," Castro added.

"Sevilla never give up. We have this opportunity, and we are going to try to take advantage of it against a great team who are showing a lot.

"I see more options now because I see the team more compact and better in everything, but above all because we have players recovering.

"So many injuries in the same positions have affected us a lot, and now the coach has more options, something that could be decisive."

Indeed, this could be a key factor in at least the first leg. As Sevilla players return, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are out for United.