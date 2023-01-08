Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) —

Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday.

Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home.

Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey player in the Devils’ zone. He beat Igor Shesterkin with a wrist shot in ending the Rangers’ three-game winning streak.

Jimmy Vesey, Julien Gauthier and Chris Kreider scored for New York. Shesterkin finished with 40 saves.

Vitek Vanecek finished with 31 saves for New Jersey.

BLUE JACKETS 4, HURRICANES 3, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko had his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift Columbus.

Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight.

Patrik Laine and Kent Johnson also scored in the shootout for the Blue Jackets. Johnson also had two assists as Columbus won for the second time in 11 games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 39 shots.

Max Pacioretty had two goals and Brady Skjei scored on the power play for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 15 shots in his first loss since Nov. 17.

SABRES 6, WILD 5, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and three assists, Victor Olofsson also scored twice — including the winner with 18.3 seconds left in overtime — as Buffalo won for the eighth time in nine games.

Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 39 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, and Brandon Duhaime, Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Foligno also scored. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 31 saves as the Wild snapped a three-game win streak.

With time winding down in the extra period, Olofsson fired a shot past Fleury after taking a pass from Peyton Krebs for his 15th goal of the season.

CANADIENS 5, BLUES 4

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia scored twice and Montreal snapped a seven-game skid.

Josh Anderson scored his 11th of the season to give Montreal the win. Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen had 18 saves.

Nikita Alexandrov got his first NHL goal for St. Louis, and Alexey Toropchenko, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich also scored. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, RED WINGS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to reach 500 career points and Toronto snapped a two-game skid.

John Tavares had two goals and Pontus Holmberg also scored as the Maple Leafs got their first win of the month. Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves in a bounce-back effort after surrendering five goals in a 6-5 shootout loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Jake Walman scored for Detroit in its third straight loss. Magnus Hellberg finished with 25 saves.

Marner hit the 500-point mark in his 467th career game, just four days after Auston Matthews accomplished the feat. Matthews is the fastest player in franchise history to do it, accomplishing it in 445 games.

KRAKEN 8, SENATORS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and two assists and Seattle won its fourth straight.

Justin Schultz, Matty Beniers, Vince Dunn and Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist each for the Kraken, and Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored. Martin Jones made 19 saves for his 18th win of the season.

Tim Stutzle had three goals and an assist in his second career hat trick, and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg started in goal for the Senators but was pulled in favor of Cam Talbot 15 minutes into the game after allowing three goals on five shots. Talbot turned aside 14 shots.

KINGS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored three goals to lead Los Angeles.

Matt Roy and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Kings, and Gabriel Vilardi had three assists. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Golden Knights, who have a game in hand.

Los Angeles also ended the Knights’ four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak.

Pheonix Copley made 19 saves for his eighth victory in nine games. He came within 2:15 of his second career shutout before Jonathan Marchessault’s slap shot finally put the Knights on the scoreboard.

Fiala had an empty-netter with 1:27 remaining to complete his second career hat trick and give him 13 goals on the season.

AVALANCHE 3, OILERS 2, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and Colorado snapped a five-game losing streak.

The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.

Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton, which lost for the sixth time in its last seven home games. Stuart Skinner stopped 43 shots.

BRUINS 4, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) —David Pastrnak scored twice as Boston beat San Jose.

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season.

Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman’s 14-game point streak.

