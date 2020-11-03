Severed deer heads found by Biden-Harris campaign sign, Black Lives Matter sign in Oregon

Oregon police are investigating severed deer heads found near a Black Lives Matter sign and a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris presidential campaign sign.

Police in Lake Oswego, Oregon, a suburb around eight miles south of Portland, discovered the deer heads in two separate locations approximately half-a-mile apart, per a police statement.

The first decapitated head, discovered near the Biden-Harris campaign sign, was found Thursday morning at a home by an intersection. The second was found hours later, in front of a home with a Black Lives Matter sign posted in the front yard.

Both deer heads, reported Oregon Live, were stored in trash bags.

Lake Oswego Police Sgt. Tom Hamann told Oregon Live that he did not “want to make assumptions” about the intent of the deer heads, as no message was attached to either head.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

Peggy Lant, a resident of a home where a deer head was found, told Oregon Live that the discovery of the severed head was “a horrifying incident.”

“I felt like my safety was gone,” she told the local outlet. “I felt like my dignity was gone and my children were in danger.”

Her children, both teenagers, are Asian American.

Another resident affected, per KATU-TV in Portland, also wrote a message published online: “I am still shocked and trying my best to process this information, but the fact that my family could have been hurt really unsettles me.”

Follow Joshua Bote on Twitter: @joshua_bote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden-Harris campaign sign in Oregon vandalized with severed deer head