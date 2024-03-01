A young girl stumbled across a gruesome crime scene in Long Island on Thursday with the discovery of a severed limb, and the resulting investigation has turned up even more body parts.

Severed body parts belonging to two people were found in a park in Babylon, New York, on Thursday and Friday, including a head, leg and multiple arms belonging to a man and woman, according to Suffolk County police.

A left arm was the first to be found on the eastern end of Southards Pond Park by a student walking to school at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. When she discovered the limb, the student called her father who responded to the scene and called 911, police said.

A right arm was also later found on the eastern side of the park, about 20 feet away from where the girl had stumbled across the left arm, according to police. Both arms, which had tattoos on them, belonged to a man, police said.

On the western side of the park, a woman's leg was then found by a cadaver dog in a mound of leaves while homicide detectives investigated the scene.

On Friday morning, police found an arm and a head belonging to a female victim on the western side of the park as well.

PHOTO: Police are on the scene in Southard Pond Park in Babylon, New York, after body parts were found, on March 1, 2024. (WABC)

There were no tattoos on the female's arms, police said.

Police believe the respective body parts all belong to just two individuals -- a man and a woman.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Severed body parts belonging to 2 people found in Long Island park originally appeared on abcnews.go.com