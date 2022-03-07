Severe weather warning extended to cover much of eastern NSW, with heavy rain and flash flooding forecast

A second east coast low off New South Wales is forecast to form overnight into Tuesday, bringing heavy rain but also stirring stronger winds than a similar system last week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has expanded its warning zone for heavy falls and damaging winds to cover an area from Coffs Harbour almost all the way south to the Victorian border.

As has been a persistent warning in recent days, the rainfall could lead to flash flooding, with six-hourly totals between 70mm to 120mm possible, the bureau said.

“This one is going to come with more wind [than last week’s east coast low] but rainfall totals may be fairly similar,” bureau meteorologist Hugh McDowell said.

For Sydney, rain totals should start to pick up late tonight and into Tuesday, while the winds are likely to strengthen from Tuesday afternoon, McDowell said. Another difference is the direction, with the winds coming from the south unlike last week’s easterly gusts.

“There’s more likely to be trees coming down with this one than the last one,” McDowell said. “Sodden ground doesn’t help things at all.”

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) said NSW had eight evacuation warnings in place for its central coastal region, including parts of Sydney, with forecasts of more heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding as a second east coast low looms in as many weeks. Across the state, 40 evacuation orders remain in place, covering more than 35,000 people.

Some large rain totals had already been recorded in the 24 hours to 9am Monday, including one gauge near Shoalhaven that collected 253mm, and Wottamolla, south of Sydney, with 191mm, McDowell said.

#Sydney’s Hawkesbury River region has many roads closed like this one: pic.twitter.com/r6AcIPqThP — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) March 6, 2022

Sydney and surrounds are in for two more days of potentially heavy rain from an east coast low. @BOM_au pic.twitter.com/ktAIXn5oTQ — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) March 6, 2022

The NSW SES has issued evacuation warnings for parts of the Hawkesbury-Nepean River, which continues to flow at major flood levels at North Richmond. Levels were steady on Monday morning.

“We’re asking everyone to be extra vigilant over the next three days,” said Shellie Smyth, an SES spokesperson. “Probably Tuesday would be the major impact if an East Coast Low actually develops over New South Wales.”

Dams around Sydney were 100% full and most were spilling as of Monday. The largest of them, Warragamba Dam, has been spilling since Wednesday morning.

The latest figures from WaterNSW show Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s main reservoir, was spilling at the daily rate of 160 gigalitres as of Monday morning.

Warragamba Dam update: it's spilling at a steady rate of 160 gigalitres per day, and inflows are running at 113GL/day and falling slightly, WaterNSW says. Rainfall today is expected to increase both the inflows and spill rate over the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/RwKFkZMHEv — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) March 7, 2022





Inflows into the dam are at 113 GL/day, but rainfall today is expected to boost both the inflows and spill rate over the next 24 hours.

“Based on the current forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology the upper range of that peak spill forecast remains 240-400GL/day tomorrow,” WaterNSW said.

Last week’s spill rate reached 315 gigalitres a day – it reached 450GL a day day during the March 2021 floods.

Warragamba collected 46mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Monday, McDowell said. It may get another 100-200mm “broadly across that area” before the east coast low weakens and moves away from the coast, probably on Tuesday going into Wednesday.

Sydney and surrounds were forecast to have two more days of heavy rain, with falls approaching or exceeding 100mm possible.

Flood evacuation warnings were in place for Wisemans Ferry, Picton’s central business district and parts of the Hawkesbury-Nepean River.

Wollongong to the south of Sydney may collect even more rainfall. Lake Illawarra was another of the areas under an evacuation warning.

It will still be breezy on Wednesday before clear skies return, potentially breaking a run of rainy days for Sydney that began on 21 February.

The view from Pitt Down on Sunday … not usually so close to the Hawkesbury River. #nswfloods pic.twitter.com/3YI4zkZw5u — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) March 6, 2022

The SES had conducted 38 flood rescues in the past 24 hours, including 14 in the Sydney metro area.

According to an update from emergency services on Monday morning, there were about 280 ADF troops helping with flood assistance in hard-hit areas of NSW and Queensland. A basecamp for 100 troops is being built.

The NSW Rural Fire Service, meanwhile, has set up a basecamp at Wollongbar TAFE near Ballina. It will house 450 personnel to scale up to 550 as more shelters get added.

“Numerous communities across the Northern Rivers are currently isolated,” the report said.

Service NSW has set up a new phone number for community members in need of rapid relief and resupply requests.



The NSW government is also setting up a third incident control centre at Taree on the mid-North Coast to take control of coordination by Tuesday morning.

“Telco agencies are responding to multiple isolated outages and are progressively restoring services as access and conditions allow,” the emergency authorities report said.

Metro Sydney continues to face flood threats, and not just in the Hawkesbury-Nepean floodplain. Authorities, for instance, are planning for “potential operational activity” from the east coast low that forecasters are expecting to form.

Priority areas facing potential flooding include Sussex Inlet “around Tuesday”, the report said.