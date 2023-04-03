Severe weather threat returns Tuesday for eastern, southeastern Iowa

Parts of central and eastern Iowa are under the threat of severe storms Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The hazardous weather outlook predicts an enhanced to moderate risk in Des Moines for severe thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon through the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible.

Once again, portions of central and east Iowa are under the threat of severe storms later Tuesday afternoon into the evening. All modes of severe weather are possible during this time. The storms are likely to be fast moving, therefore be prepared to seek shelter quickly! #iawx pic.twitter.com/YGBGLAI5Mf — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) April 3, 2023

According to the NWS, the storm will move quickly across the state from east to northeast. Be prepared to take action quickly.

More: 9 possible tornadoes tallied in eastern Iowa Friday from 'strong and unusual storm system'

Tuesday will be rainy in Des Moines, with a chance of showers mostly between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high of 79. Wind gusts may be as high as 47 mph overnight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m.

Eastern Iowa areas hit by Friday's tornadoes may see severe storm conditions

Craig Cogil, a meteorologist at the NWS, said that the areas at highest risk in the state are the east, central and southeast portions of the state with a chance of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

A significant threat for severe weather will exist Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday AM. Damaging winds, tornadoes and hail are all main threats Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see multiple rounds of storms. pic.twitter.com/TFWAuWvSRM — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) April 3, 2023

"The big thing is number one, have a plan of where to go and seek shelter beforehand," he said. "And then two, staying weather aware, make sure you know the forecast for your area, what to expect and then to have a way to receive any warning that may be issued."

Story continues

Tornado safety: What to do when a watch or warning is issued depends on where you are

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa severe weather: Tornadoes, hail, high winds possible Tuesday