Severe storms, tornado watches continue on the Prairies Wednesday

After several days of severe weather and widespread warnings, folks across the eastern Prairies know the drill at this point. An active pattern draped across the region will spark a risk for severe storms in the east on Wednesday and in the west on Thursday.

Tornadoes are possible in southern Manitoba on Wednesday afternoon, where a tornado watch is in effect. This tornado watch includes the Winnipeg metro area and north into the Manitoba Lakes.

Storm spotters reported a tornado northeast of Brandon earlier Wednesday afternoon.

We've seen multiple warnings through the afternoon hours, and additional tornadic storms are possible.

Check back frequently for the latest on conditions in your area, and pay close attention to watches and warnings over the next couple of days.

WEDNESDAY

Areas: Southern Manitoba, southern British Columbia, and southern Alberta

Timing: Through the afternoon and evening

Weather: Tornado watches are in effect in southern Manitoba as a favourable setup allows severe thunderstorms to potentially produce funnel clouds and landspout tornadoes.

This threat remains isolated, and depends on several factors including pockets of high instability and rotation overlapping with one another. Nevertheless, the threat exists, and folks across southern Manitoba should monitor the progress of nearby storms and prepare to act if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued.

The greatest threat in Wednesday’s storms will be large hail and heavy rainfall, a result of the similar setup that produced potent thunderstorms earlier this week.

A trough developing over B.C. will prompt the threat for severe thunderstorms across the southern Interior, a risk that inches east into southern Alberta. Large hail will be the predominant threat with the strongest of these western storms. Additionally, thunderstorms west of Edmonton will carry the risk for funnel clouds.

A centre of high pressure over Saskatchewan will spare the province from much active weather on Wednesday, save for a chance for thunderstorms in far southeastern portions of the province.

THURSDAY

Areas: Eastern B.C., central and northern Alberta, as well as east-central Manitoba into northwestern Ontario

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: The funnel cloud and landspout tornado risk will continue into Thursday, but across the western half of the Prairies this time around. A trough digging into Alberta will trigger thunderstorms in central and northern parts of the province, some of which could grow severe as the day wears on.

Large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall will pose the main threats with Thursday’s most potent storms. The risk for rotation is greatest north and west of Edmonton, likely centred around the Slave Lake region.

Keep checking back to The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates for your weather on the Prairies.

