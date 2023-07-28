Storms prompt new tornado warnings in eastern Ontario

7:07 p.m. EDT - Severe thunderstorms prompted new tornado warnings in eastern Ontario on Friday evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for the following areas in eastern Ontario:

Renfrew - Arnprior - Calabogie

Ottawa North - Kanata - Orleans

Smiths Falls - Perth - Eastern Lanark County

In addition to a tornado, these storms could produce ping pong ball size hail and 90 km/h winds.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," ECCC said in its warning.

The agency added: "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Severe thunderstorms continue to roll through eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Friday afternoon, prompting widespread severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the region.

A particularly intense storm moved through the Ottawa area in the 3:00 p.m. hour, with a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) alerting residents to hail possibly as large as baseballs.

Numerous tornado warnings were issued across eastern Ontario late Friday afternoon. While those warnings have since expired, strong to severe storms will persist throughout the region heading into the afternoon and evening hours.

The threat doesn't stop there. All eyes will turn toward a nocturnal severe storm risk in southwestern Ontario overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

Friday

Areas: Central and eastern Ontario, southern Quebec

Timing: Through the afternoon and into the evening

Weather: Severe storms are likely on Friday across parts of central and eastern Ontario, as well as southern Quebec. Storms will develop early in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

Some of these storms are expected to become severe, bringing the potential for strong wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and even the threat for one or two tornadoes.

Wind shear will favour the development of rotating storms, or supercells, throughout portions of eastern Ontario, as well as southern and eastern Quebec.

There is also the risk for some thunderstorms to become severe around Lake Simcoe and the southeastern parts of Georgian Bay in the afternoon. The stronger storms in this region could produce strong wind gusts and large hail.

Area: Southwestern Ontario

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Weather: There is also ample energy in the atmosphere over southwestern Ontario, which can allow scattered severe storms to develop. The main threats from these thunderstorms will be strong wind gusts and large hail.

Friday overnight into Saturday morning

Areas: Southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe

Timing: After midnight and through Saturday morning

Weather: A cluster of strong storms are expected to move into southwestern Ontario after midnight and will track toward the Greater Toronto Area through the overnight and continue into the morning.

This cluster of storms will bring strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Localized flooding is possible due to the heavy rainfall rates expected in some areas.

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

If a severe thunderstorm approaches your location, remain mindful of trees or tree limbs that loom near your home. Trees falling into buildings are a significant source of injury during strong storms. Try to avoid rooms where trees may cause damage during high winds.

The greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

