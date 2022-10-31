How severe weather has impacted Halloween over the years

Randi Mann
·4 min read
How severe weather has impacted Halloween over the years

This Day In Weather History is a daily podcast by Chris Mei from The Weather Network, featuring stories about people, communities and events and how weather impacted them.

--

Not to be biased, but Halloween, as we know it today, could be one of the best holidays ever invented. Dressing up in punny costumes and heading from door-to-door to collect candy, what a beautiful invention.

Halloween looks different around the world, but in Canada, it means balancing a fun and functional costume. It can look cute but must keep you warm through inclement weather.

The word Halloween dates to about 1745. Today's costumes can be traced back to traditions from the Gaelic festival Samhain. The holiday, celebrated between Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter (also known as the "darker half" of the year).

Halloween made it to North America in the 1930s.

Waterdown Public School Ontario 1928 halloween costume
Waterdown Public School Ontario 1928 halloween costume

"Girl in a Halloween costume in 1928 in Ontario, the same province where the Scottish Halloween custom of guising is first recorded in North America." Courtesy of Wikipedia

Here are some of the most extreme weather events that have taken place on Halloween.

1846 - The Donner Pass Tragedy

The Donner Party was a group of American pioneers. They migrated from the Midwest to California on a wagon train. In the 1846-1847 winter, the Donner Party was delayed by a snowstorm in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

The group was faced with snow that was high as five feet deep. The heavy winds added 10-meter drifts, trapping 87 pioneers, of whom 47 survived.

Throughout the journey some of the migrants resorted to cannibalism, eating those who had succumbed to the ailments including the extreme cold.

1280px-Donner Pass kingp053
1280px-Donner Pass kingp053

"The 7,088-foot (2,160-metre) high pass above Truckee Lake became blocked by early snow in November 1846 (here photographed in the 1870s). Both the pass and the lake are now called Donner." Courtesy of Wikipedia

1876 - The Great Backerganj Cyclone of 1876

The Great Backerganj Cyclone of 1876 hit the coast of present-day Barisal, Bangladesh, killing about 200,000 people. The storm formed on Oct. 27 over the Bay of Bengal. On Oct. 30, the storm intensified into a cyclone, and on Oct. 31, it made landfall on Backerganj.

The cyclone brought wind speeds as fast as 220 km/h. A hundred thousand people drowned from the storm surge, and the other half died from subsequent famine.

1903 - Arica, Chile drought

The Atacama Desert, located in Chile near the Pacific coast, is known to be the driest place on Earth.

The area holds the record for the least amount of rain. From Oct. 1903 to Jan. 1918, the area didn't receive any measurable rainfall.

1920px-A trip to Mars
1920px-A trip to Mars

"The lack of humidity, rain, and light pollution together produce a dusty, rocky landscape." Courtesy of ESO/S. Lowery/Wikipedia/CC BY 4.0

1984 - Kansas tornadoes

Between Oklahoma and Kansas, seven tornadoes were confirmed on Halloween of 1984.

One of the tornadoes was reported to be connected to a plane crash. All three people in the plane died, as well as two people on the ground. The plane's debris ended up at the Mineral Springs Mobile Home Park.

1987 - Heavy rain in Southern California

Anaheim's 64th annual Halloween parade was cancelled due to extreme rain. “It’s never been cancelled and I didn’t want to be the one to cancel it,” said Arlene Taormina-Ready, parade chairperson.

A Pacific storm brought more than half an inch of rain to some parts of Orange County, California. The stormy conditions caused several traffic accidents.

Rain totals for the season are 2.08 inches, but areas saw up to .64 inches that day. Many motorists died that day as a result of the storm.

2007 - Warm in Ontario

On Nov. 21, 2007, the Great Toronto Area's high was 9C. But on Oct. 31, trick-or-treaters were lucky with temperatures as high as 18C.

The record for the hottest GTA Halloween is 22.8C, set in 1971. The norm for the time of year is 10 degrees.

2019 - Montreal cancels Halloween

Montreal had a very wet Halloween in 2019, with rainfall forecasts as high as 50+ mm. The area was also faced with strong winds that reached up to 90 km/h. The conditions were rough enough to postpone the holiday.

“I invite Montrealers to have Halloween on Friday because of the rain and strong winds announced tomorrow,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

To learn more about Halloween weather events throughout the years, listen to today's episode of "This Day In Weather History."

Subscribe to 'This Day in Weather History': Apple Podcasts | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Overcast'

Thumbnail: Courtesy of Pixabay

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built. The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans — headbands

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Canadiens acquire defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks for centre Cam Hillis

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade for centre Cam Hillis on Wednesday. Beaudin had two goals and four assists in 22 NHL games with Chicago spread over three seasons. Selected 27th overall at the 2018 draft, the 23-year-old from Chateauguay, Que., has also put up seven goals and 35 assists in 137 AHL contests. Hillis, the 66th selection in 2018, made his NHL debut with Montreal last season. The Oshawa, Ont., native register

  • Canadian gymnasts slam inaction by federal sports minister after toxic culture reports

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Calls to investigate the "toxic culture and rampant child abuse entrenched in Canadian gymnastics" have gone unanswered for seven months, a group of more than 500 Canadian gymnasts allege in an open letter released on Wednesday. Now, the group known as Gymnasts For Change Canada is "urging and imploring" federal sports minister Pascale St-Onge to initiate an independent third-party judicial investigation "for the well

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense